IPL 13 Auction 2020 Retained Players List sold unsold & Base Price Teams name :- IPL auction is very crucial part of the IPL cricket tournament as through auction the teams are decided and their squads as well. The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League i.e., IPL 2020 player auction was finally held yesterday on December 19.

IPL Auction 2020 Live Updates

There were about total number of 971 players (713 Indians and 258 overseas players) who had registered for this year’s IPL auction. Furthermore, from these, only 332 have been shortlisted by franchises.

There are going to be total of eight teams who looked out to fill 73 slots as well as maximum 29 overseas players can be picked. The IPL 2020 auction was the one-day affair and along with that foreign players who grabbed the major attraction.

Here is the complete list of sold players in IPL 2020 Auction:

Chris Lynn (Base price INR 2 crore) sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 2 crore

Piyush Chawla (Base price INR 1 crore) sold to Chennai Super Kings for INR 6.75 crore

Jason Roy (Base price INR 1.5 crore) sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 1.5 crore

Chris Woakes (Base price INR 1.5 crore) sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 1.5 crore

Aaron Finch (Base price INR 1 crore) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 4.4 crore

Eoin Morgan (Base price INR 1.50 crore) sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 5.25 crore

Glenn Maxwell (Base price INR 2 crore) sold to Kings XI Punjab for INR 10.75 crore

Pat Cummins (Base price INR 2 crore) sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 15.50 crore

Sam Curran (Base price INR 1 crore) sold to Chennai Super Kings for INR 5.50 crore

Chris Morris (Base price INR 1.50 crore) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 10 crore

Alex Carey (Base price INR 50 lakh) sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 2.4 crore

Jaydev Unadkat (Base price INR 1 crore) sold to Rajasthan Royals for INR 3 crore

Nathan Coulter-Nile (Base price INR 1 crore) sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 8 crore

Sheldon Cottrell (Base price INR 50 lakh) sold to Kings XI Punjab for INR 8.5 crore

Rahul Tripathi (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 60 lakh

Virat SIngh (Base price INR 20 lakhs) sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 1.9 crores

Priyam Garg (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 1.9 crore

Robin Uthappa (Base price INR 1.5 crore) sold to Rajasthan Royals for INR 3 crore

Deepak Hooda (Base price INR 40 lakh) sold to Kings XI Punjab for INR 50 lakh

Varun Chakravarthy (Base price INR 30 lakh) sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 4 crore

Yashasvi Jaiswal (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to Rajasthan Royals for INR 2.4 crore

Akash Singh (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to Rajasthan Royals for INR 20 lakh

Kartik Tyagi (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to Rajasthan Royals for INR 1.3 crore

David Miller (Base price INR 75 lakh) sold to Rajasthan Royals for INR 75 lakh

Ishan Porel (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to Kings XI Punjab for INR 20 lakh

M Siddarth (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 20 lakh

Josh Philippe (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 20 lakh

Anuj Rawat (Base price 20 lakh) sold to Rajasthan Royals for INR 80 lakh

Tom Banton (Base price INR 1 crore) sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 1 crore

Ravi Bishnoi (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to Kings XI Punjab for INR 2 crore

Shimron Hetmyer (Base price INR 50 lakh) sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 7.75 crore

Saurabh Tiwary (Base price INR 50 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 50 lakh

Mitchell Marsh (Base price INR 2 crore) sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 2 crore

James Neesham (Base price INR 50 lakh) sold to Kings XI Punjab for INR 50 lakh

Chris Jordan (Base price INR 75 lakh) sold to Kings XI Punjab for INR 3 crore

Josh Hazlewood (Base price INR 2 crore) sold to Chennai Super Kings for INR 2 crore

B Sandeep (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 20 lakh

Chris Green (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 20 lakh

Fabian Allen (Base price INR 50 lakh) sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 50 lakh

Kane Richardson (Base price INR 1.5 crore) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 4 crore

Oshane Thomas (Base price INR 50 lakh) sold to Rajasthan Royals for INR 50 lakh

Pravin Tambe (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 20 lakh

Tarjinder Singh Dhillon (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to Kings XI punjab for INR 20 lakh

Abdul Samad (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 20 lakh

Aniruddha Joshi (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to Rajasthan Royals for INR 20 lakh

Balwant Rai Singh (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 20 lakh

Sanjay Yadav (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 20 lakh

Prabhsimran Singh (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to Kings XI Punjab for INR 55 lakh

Tushar Deshpande (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 20 lakh

Nikhil Naik (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 20 lakh

Mohit Sharma (Base price INR 50 lakh) sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 50 lakh

R Sai Kishore (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to Chennai Super Kings for INR 20 lakh

Digvijay Deshmukh (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 20 lakh

Marcus Stoinis (Base price INR 1 crore) sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 4.8 crore

Dale Steyn (Base price INR 2 crore) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 2 crore

Andrew Tye (Base price INR 1 crore) sold to Rajasthan Royals for INR 1 crore

Lalit Yadav (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 20 lakh

Isuru Udana (Base price INR 50 lakh) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 50 lakh

Shahbaz Ahmad (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 20 lakh

Mohsin Khan (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 20 lakh

Tom Curran (Base price INR 1 crore) sold to Rajasthan Royals for INR 1 crore

Pavan Deshpande (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 20 lakh

Here is the complete list of Unsold Players in IPL 2020 Auction:

Nathan Ellis (Base price INR 20 lakh)

Shai Hope (Base price INR 50 lakh)

Kesrick Williams (Base price INR 50 lakh)

Hanuma Vihari (Base price INR 50 lakh)

Chesteshwar Pujara (Base price INR 50 lakh)

Yusuf Pathan (Base price INR 1 crore)

Colin de Grandhomme (Base price INR 75 lakh)

Stuart Binny (Base price INR 50 lakh)

Tim Southee (Base price INR 1 crore)

Ish Sodhi (Base price INR 75 lakh)

Adam Zampa (Base price INR 1.5 crore)

Hayden Walsh (Base price INR 50 lakh)

Zahir Khan (Base price INR 50 lakh)

Manjot Kalra (Base price INR 20 lakh)

Rohan Kadam (Base price INR 20 lakh)

Harpreet Singh (Base price INR 20 lakh)

Heinrich Klaasen (Base price INR 50 lakh)

Mushfiqur Rahim (Base price INR 75 lakh)

Naman Ojha (Base price INR 50 lakh)

Kusal Perera (Base price INR 50 lakh)

Daniel Sams (Base price INR 20 lakh)

Shahrukh Khan (Base price INR 20 lakh)

Kedar Devdhar (Base price INR 20 lakh)

KS Bharat (Base price INR 20 lakh)

Kulwant Khejroliya (Base price INR 20 lakh)

Anrich Nortje (Base price INR 50 lakh)

Barinder Sran. (Base price INR 50 lakh)

Riley Meredith (Base price INR 40 lakh)

Midhun Sudhesan (Base price INR 20 lakh)

Noor Ahmad (Base price INR 30 lakh)

KC Cariappa (Base price INR 20 lakh)

Evin Lewis (Base price INR 1 crore)

Manoj Tiwary (Base price INR 50 lakhs)

Colin Ingram (Base price INR 50 lakh)

Martin Guptill (Base price INR 1 crore)

Carlos Brathwaite (Base price INR 50 lakh)

Ankush Bains (Base price INR 20 lakh)

Vishnu Vinod (Base price INR 20 lakh)

Andile Phehlukwayo (Base price INR 50 lakh)

Colin Munro (Base price INR 1 crore)

Rishi Dhawan (Base price INR 50 lakh)

Ben Cutting (Base price INR 75 lakh)

Mark Wood (Base price INR 50 lakh)

Alzarri Joseph (Base price INR 50 lakh)

Mustafizur Rahman (Base price INR 1 crore)

Adam Milne (Base price INR 50 lakh)

Ayush Badoni (Base price INR 20 lakh)

Praveen Dubey (Base price INR 20 lakh)

Liam Plunkett (Base price INR 1 crore)

R Vinay Kumar (Base price INR 1 crore)

Aryan Juyal (Base price INR 20 lakh)

Kuldeep Sen (Base price INR 20 lakh)

Matt Henry (Base price INR 50 lakh)

Sean Abott (Base price INR 75 lakh)

Jason Holder (Base price INR 75 lakh)

Sumit Kumar (Base price INR 20 lakh)

Shams Mulani (Base price INR 20 lakh)

Rahul Shukla (Base price INR 20 lakh)

James Pattinson (Base price INR 1 crore)

Yudhvir Singh (Base price INR 20 lakh)

Sujit Nayak (Base price INR 20 lakh)

Vaibhav Arora (Base price INR 20 lakh)

Saurabh Dubey (Base price INR 20 lakh)