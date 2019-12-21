IPL 13 Auction 2020 Retained Players List sold unsold & Base Price Teams name :- IPL auction is very crucial part of the IPL cricket tournament as through auction the teams are decided and their squads as well. The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League i.e., IPL 2020 player auction was finally held yesterday on December 19.
IPL Auction 2020 Live Updates
There were about total number of 971 players (713 Indians and 258 overseas players) who had registered for this year’s IPL auction. Furthermore, from these, only 332 have been shortlisted by franchises.
There are going to be total of eight teams who looked out to fill 73 slots as well as maximum 29 overseas players can be picked. The IPL 2020 auction was the one-day affair and along with that foreign players who grabbed the major attraction.
Here is the complete list of sold players in IPL 2020 Auction:
Chris Lynn (Base price INR 2 crore) sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 2 crore
Piyush Chawla (Base price INR 1 crore) sold to Chennai Super Kings for INR 6.75 crore
Jason Roy (Base price INR 1.5 crore) sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 1.5 crore
Chris Woakes (Base price INR 1.5 crore) sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 1.5 crore
Aaron Finch (Base price INR 1 crore) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 4.4 crore
Eoin Morgan (Base price INR 1.50 crore) sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 5.25 crore
Glenn Maxwell (Base price INR 2 crore) sold to Kings XI Punjab for INR 10.75 crore
Pat Cummins (Base price INR 2 crore) sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 15.50 crore
Sam Curran (Base price INR 1 crore) sold to Chennai Super Kings for INR 5.50 crore
Chris Morris (Base price INR 1.50 crore) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 10 crore
Alex Carey (Base price INR 50 lakh) sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 2.4 crore
Jaydev Unadkat (Base price INR 1 crore) sold to Rajasthan Royals for INR 3 crore
Nathan Coulter-Nile (Base price INR 1 crore) sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 8 crore
Sheldon Cottrell (Base price INR 50 lakh) sold to Kings XI Punjab for INR 8.5 crore
Rahul Tripathi (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 60 lakh
Virat SIngh (Base price INR 20 lakhs) sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 1.9 crores
Priyam Garg (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 1.9 crore
Robin Uthappa (Base price INR 1.5 crore) sold to Rajasthan Royals for INR 3 crore
Deepak Hooda (Base price INR 40 lakh) sold to Kings XI Punjab for INR 50 lakh
Varun Chakravarthy (Base price INR 30 lakh) sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 4 crore
Yashasvi Jaiswal (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to Rajasthan Royals for INR 2.4 crore
Akash Singh (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to Rajasthan Royals for INR 20 lakh
Kartik Tyagi (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to Rajasthan Royals for INR 1.3 crore
David Miller (Base price INR 75 lakh) sold to Rajasthan Royals for INR 75 lakh
Ishan Porel (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to Kings XI Punjab for INR 20 lakh
M Siddarth (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 20 lakh
Josh Philippe (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 20 lakh
Anuj Rawat (Base price 20 lakh) sold to Rajasthan Royals for INR 80 lakh
Tom Banton (Base price INR 1 crore) sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 1 crore
Ravi Bishnoi (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to Kings XI Punjab for INR 2 crore
Shimron Hetmyer (Base price INR 50 lakh) sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 7.75 crore
Saurabh Tiwary (Base price INR 50 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 50 lakh
Mitchell Marsh (Base price INR 2 crore) sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 2 crore
James Neesham (Base price INR 50 lakh) sold to Kings XI Punjab for INR 50 lakh
Chris Jordan (Base price INR 75 lakh) sold to Kings XI Punjab for INR 3 crore
Josh Hazlewood (Base price INR 2 crore) sold to Chennai Super Kings for INR 2 crore
B Sandeep (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 20 lakh
Chris Green (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 20 lakh
Fabian Allen (Base price INR 50 lakh) sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 50 lakh
Kane Richardson (Base price INR 1.5 crore) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 4 crore
Oshane Thomas (Base price INR 50 lakh) sold to Rajasthan Royals for INR 50 lakh
Pravin Tambe (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 20 lakh
Tarjinder Singh Dhillon (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to Kings XI punjab for INR 20 lakh
Abdul Samad (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 20 lakh
Aniruddha Joshi (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to Rajasthan Royals for INR 20 lakh
Balwant Rai Singh (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 20 lakh
Sanjay Yadav (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 20 lakh
Prabhsimran Singh (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to Kings XI Punjab for INR 55 lakh
Tushar Deshpande (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 20 lakh
Nikhil Naik (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 20 lakh
Mohit Sharma (Base price INR 50 lakh) sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 50 lakh
R Sai Kishore (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to Chennai Super Kings for INR 20 lakh
Digvijay Deshmukh (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 20 lakh
Marcus Stoinis (Base price INR 1 crore) sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 4.8 crore
Dale Steyn (Base price INR 2 crore) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 2 crore
Andrew Tye (Base price INR 1 crore) sold to Rajasthan Royals for INR 1 crore
Lalit Yadav (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 20 lakh
Isuru Udana (Base price INR 50 lakh) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 50 lakh
Shahbaz Ahmad (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 20 lakh
Mohsin Khan (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 20 lakh
Tom Curran (Base price INR 1 crore) sold to Rajasthan Royals for INR 1 crore
Pavan Deshpande (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 20 lakh
IPL Auction 2019 Base Price & Highest Selling Price
Here is the complete list of Unsold Players in IPL 2020 Auction:
Nathan Ellis (Base price INR 20 lakh)
Shai Hope (Base price INR 50 lakh)
Kesrick Williams (Base price INR 50 lakh)
Hanuma Vihari (Base price INR 50 lakh)
Chesteshwar Pujara (Base price INR 50 lakh)
Yusuf Pathan (Base price INR 1 crore)
Colin de Grandhomme (Base price INR 75 lakh)
Stuart Binny (Base price INR 50 lakh)
Tim Southee (Base price INR 1 crore)
Ish Sodhi (Base price INR 75 lakh)
Adam Zampa (Base price INR 1.5 crore)
Hayden Walsh (Base price INR 50 lakh)
Zahir Khan (Base price INR 50 lakh)
Manjot Kalra (Base price INR 20 lakh)
Rohan Kadam (Base price INR 20 lakh)
Harpreet Singh (Base price INR 20 lakh)
Heinrich Klaasen (Base price INR 50 lakh)
Mushfiqur Rahim (Base price INR 75 lakh)
IPL 13 Auction Capped & uncapped Player List name
Naman Ojha (Base price INR 50 lakh)
Kusal Perera (Base price INR 50 lakh)
Daniel Sams (Base price INR 20 lakh)
Shahrukh Khan (Base price INR 20 lakh)
Kedar Devdhar (Base price INR 20 lakh)
KS Bharat (Base price INR 20 lakh)
Kulwant Khejroliya (Base price INR 20 lakh)
Anrich Nortje (Base price INR 50 lakh)
Barinder Sran. (Base price INR 50 lakh)
Riley Meredith (Base price INR 40 lakh)
Midhun Sudhesan (Base price INR 20 lakh)
Noor Ahmad (Base price INR 30 lakh)
KC Cariappa (Base price INR 20 lakh)
Evin Lewis (Base price INR 1 crore)
Manoj Tiwary (Base price INR 50 lakhs)
Colin Ingram (Base price INR 50 lakh)
Martin Guptill (Base price INR 1 crore)
Carlos Brathwaite (Base price INR 50 lakh)
Ankush Bains (Base price INR 20 lakh)
Vishnu Vinod (Base price INR 20 lakh)
Andile Phehlukwayo (Base price INR 50 lakh)
Colin Munro (Base price INR 1 crore)
Rishi Dhawan (Base price INR 50 lakh)
Ben Cutting (Base price INR 75 lakh)
Mark Wood (Base price INR 50 lakh)
Alzarri Joseph (Base price INR 50 lakh)
Mustafizur Rahman (Base price INR 1 crore)
Adam Milne (Base price INR 50 lakh)
Ayush Badoni (Base price INR 20 lakh)
Praveen Dubey (Base price INR 20 lakh)
Liam Plunkett (Base price INR 1 crore)
R Vinay Kumar (Base price INR 1 crore)
Aryan Juyal (Base price INR 20 lakh)
Kuldeep Sen (Base price INR 20 lakh)
Matt Henry (Base price INR 50 lakh)
Sean Abott (Base price INR 75 lakh)
Jason Holder (Base price INR 75 lakh)
Sumit Kumar (Base price INR 20 lakh)
Shams Mulani (Base price INR 20 lakh)
Rahul Shukla (Base price INR 20 lakh)
James Pattinson (Base price INR 1 crore)
Yudhvir Singh (Base price INR 20 lakh)
Sujit Nayak (Base price INR 20 lakh)
Vaibhav Arora (Base price INR 20 lakh)
Saurabh Dubey (Base price INR 20 lakh)