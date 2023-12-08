CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Is Amelia Pregnant? Olly Murs Announces wife Amelia Tank’s Pregnancy Rumours

by Shivam Kumar

It is coming out that Olly Murs is going to be a father and his name has been gathering so much attention on the internet for the last few days. Recently, he shared on his Instagram account that his wife Amelia is pregnant and this news is running in the trends of internet sites. He is an English singer, songwriter, dancer, television presenter, voice actor, and director who achieved multiple successes in his life. Lots of people are hitting the online platform to get more details related to this topic, so we made an article and shared every single piece of information.

According to the exclusive sources, he shared the news of his wife’s pregnancy through his Instagram account on 6 December 2023 and it is also emerging that the baby is due in 2024. He happily shared with everyone on his Instagram that his wife is going to have a baby he shared a picture on his official account. In this picture, he wore a Christmassy sweater, having a picture of their baby’s scan on his left and pointing to his wife’s belly by the right hand. Many are also showing their curiosity to know more about Olly and the couple. So, scroll down and keep reading.

Now, many social media users are sharing various good wishes to the couple, and some popular personalities including Katherine Jenkins, Ronan Keating, and Dianne Buswell share their love for them. This exciting news comes about a year after Murs asked Tank to marry him on a cliff by the sea during the Jubilee holiday weekend. They had a big, fancy wedding in July on Osea Island in Essex. If we talk about the couple then they have been in a relationship since 15 July 2023 and now they announced that Amelia is pregnant with their first child. Keep continuing your reading to know more.

Olly Murs is an English singer, songwriter, dancer, television presenter, voice actor, and director who gathered huge attention as the runner-up in the sixth series of The X Factor in 2009. He also works in films including Love Rosie (2014) and Jonny English Strikes Again (2018). The couple got married in a star-studded wedding that featured a festival called Murs Fest, in July on Osea Island in Essex. On the other side, his wife Amelia is a bodybuilder and she is known for winning the Pure Elite bikini competition in Margate in 2021. She is presently 39 years old. She is now getting attention for her pregnancy. We will update you after getting any other information. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to read more articles. 

