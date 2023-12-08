Top fun things to do in London during Christmas

London is a magical city year-round, but during Christmas, it truly comes alive with festive cheer and enchanting decorations. From dazzling light displays to traditional markets, there’s something for everyone in this vibrant metropolis. You can book in advance from cleartrip to get amazing offers for your flight to London. Here are some top fun things to do in London during the Christmas season.

Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park:

Hyde Park completely transforms into a magical winter wonderland during the Christmas season. This festive extravaganza features an ice rink, a giant observation wheel, charming Christmas markets, and thrilling rides. The park is adorned with twinkling lights, creating a magical atmosphere that's perfect for families and friends alike.

Christmas Markets:

London hosts a lot of Christmas markets, each with its own unique charm. The Southbank Centre Winter Market, the Winter Market at Tate Modern, and the Leicester Square Christmas Market are just a few examples. These markets offer a variety of handmade gifts, festive treats, and entertainment, making them ideal for a leisurely day of shopping and holiday spirit.

Ice Skating at Somerset House:

Skate into the holiday season at Somerset House’s iconic ice rink. Surrounded by stunning architecture, this rink offers a picturesque setting for couples and families alike. After your skating session, warm up with a cup of hot chocolate at the rinkside café.

Christmas Lights Tour:

Take a stroll through the city to admire London’s beautiful Christmas lights. The Regent Street and Oxford Street displays are particularly famous for their festive illuminations. Consider joining a guided Christmas lights tour to learn more about the history and stories behind these enchanting displays.

Westminster Abbey Carol Service:

Immerse yourself in the true spirit of Christmas by attending a carol service at Westminster Abbey. The stunning architecture and the beautiful voices of the choir create a serene and uplifting atmosphere, making it a meaningful way to celebrate the season.

Christmas at Kew Gardens:

Kew Gardens transforms into a magical winter landscape during the Christmas season. The gardens are adorned with twinkling lights, and visitors can follow a trail through illuminated trees and installations. It’s a breathtaking experience that combines nature with festive lights.

Festive Afternoon Tea:

Indulge in the British tradition of afternoon tea with a festive twist. Many hotels and tea rooms offer special Christmas-themed afternoon tea menus, complete with seasonal treats like mince pies, yule logs, and mulled wine.

New Year’s Eve Fireworks:

If you’re in London for New Year’s Eve, don’t miss the spectacular fireworks display along the Thames. The iconic London Eye becomes the centrepiece of the celebration, with a dazzling show of lights and colours to welcome the new year.

Conclusion

London offers a wide array of festive activities and attractions during the Christmas season. Whether you’re interested in ice skating, shopping for unique gifts, or simply soaking in the holiday atmosphere, the city has something for everyone to enjoy.