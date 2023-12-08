Who is Kaitlan Collins? What Occurred with Kaitlan Collins at CNN Explained!

Kaitlan Collins has been getting attention on the social media pages for the last few days and it is creating a buzz among social media users. She is an American journalist and also can be said as the former co-anchor of CNN’s This Morning. Presently, she is the current host of its 9 PM slot ‘The Source with Kaitlan Collins since July 2023 but now it is coming out that she left her role for a more important job. Many are showing their interest in knowing more about this topic and raising multiple questions. Let’s continue your article to know more about her and also talk about why her name is getting huge popularity.

According to exclusive reports, he left his role on ‘CNN This Morning’ for a more important job hosting a 9 pm show. Called “Reverse Course” on CNN. It was officially shared that 25th May 2023 was his last day on the show. CNN praised him as a top reporter and interviewer, known for holding lawmakers accountable and breaking news. The move fills a void left by Chris Cuomo’s departure amid scandal in 2021. Reportedly, his departure follows Don Lemon leaving CNN in April. There are many details left to share related to the topic, so scroll down this page.

Who is Kaitlan Collins?

Furthermore, she expressed her gratitude for her previous role and her enthusiasm for the new primetime show. Company CEO Chris Licht, who had announced her role, was later fired. Yes, you heard right the CEO was later fired amid CNN’s effort to attract new viewers by drawing attention to the center. She is a journalist and gained attention when she came to CNN. She used to be an anchor on ‘CNN This Morning’ but now, it is reported that she has transitioned to a more prominent role. Presently, she is hosting a nightly show called “Reverse Course” at 9 p.m. on CNN. On 25 May 2023, she made her last day on the show.

She serves as an anchor of The Source with Kaitlan Collins which airs weeknights at 9 pm and it was begun premiere on 10 July 2023. She is one of the youngest White House correspondents CNN has ever hired. If we talk about herself in detail, she was born on 7 April 1992 in Prattville, Alabama, United States and she finished her education at the University of Alabama where she earned a degree of BA.