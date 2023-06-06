Is Melissa Lee Pregnant In 2023? Check Her Husband And Baby Wiki-Bio Images

Today we are going to investigate a piece of viral news. We know that there are so many questions that are arising in your mind like Is Melissa Lee pregnant in 2023? The CNBC news anchor is already a mother of a few kids with her husband, Ben Kallo. But, questions about the journalist’s pregnancy continue to swirl around. American television personality Melissa Lee has been involved in broadcast journalism for a decade. The New York native is well known for presenting CNBC’s daily show fast money. The CNBC anchor is also a former host of the network’s top-ranking shows, such as Options Action and Power Lunch.

Is Melissa Lee Pregnant In 2023?

Before her stint at CNBC, Lee worked for Bloomberg Television and CNN Financial News. Before beginning her television career, the Havard College graduate served as a consultant at Mercer Management Consulting. Many of the journalist’s fans have been asking if the new anchor is expecting a new baby with her spouse. Let’s find out if the reporter is ready to welcome baby number three. CNBC host Melissa Lee has not shared anything about her pregnancy recently. The gorgeous news anchor is already a mother of twins.

Moreover, as of 2023, Melissa Lee is 48 years old. Although it is not impossible, pregnancy after 45 is quite rare. Nonetheless, it is likely that the CNBC anchor is not pregnant and is leading a happy life with her twins and spouse.