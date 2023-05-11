Ivana Alawi Scandal and Controversy Video Goes Viral on Reddit and Twitter

Recently the name Ivana Alawi Scandal has come on the internet. Ivana Alawi Scandal is one of the famous actresses who is trending on social media platfroms due to her viral video. In this article, we will discuss Ivana Alawi Scandal because her viral video became a topic of discussion. Her video made many controversies and now people are also very curious about her as they want to know about the reality behind this video. We have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article, so let’s continue the article.

Ivana Alawi Scandal is a very famous and talented actress, YouTuber, and model who was from Fillipino. She is also known as Marian Sayed Sameer Marbella Al Alawi. She is the CEO of her skincare brand called Ivana Skin. She was born December 25, 1996, in Manila, Philippines and currently, she is 26 years old. She started her modeling profession in commercials before radiating out into acting. She became famous in the Philippines as a result of her participation in multiple television dramas and shows. She started her YouTube channel in 2018, where she presents vlogs, challenges, and lifestyle material. She has more than 16 million subscribers. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Ivana Alawi Scandal and Controversy

As we already mentioned, famous and talented actress Ivana Alawi Scandal is gaining a lot of attention from the people. She was once pulled into the controversy due to her viral video, which has gone viral on several social networking sites including Twitter and Reddit. The topic first gained overall recognition in May 2020 when a faked video of her getting involved in an intimate moment spread online. Multiple unauthorized online sources also shared a fake video linking Alawi’s name for getting likes and viewers. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Apart from that viral video, the actress once made headlines for another reason. In September 2019, there were rumours spread on social media that stated Alawi could be reserved for two hours for P4.7 million. Ivana Alawi Scandal is a very famous personality who achieved huge success due to her best work. She has 18 million followers on her Instagram account, where she shares pictures of her style and way of life. Here we have shared all the information which we had. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.