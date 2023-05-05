Jackson Mahomes Restaurant Video Goes Viral on Social Media Twitter and Reddit

Here we are going to share some news. There are many people who have been scouring the weblogs to learn about the controversy that erupted after a video of Jackson Mahomes went viral. We have come up with this article after doing a deep study on it and collecting all the updates on the matter. Recently, Jackson Mahomes was arrested and charged in connection with his viral video. Meanwhile, netizens became eager to ask questions about it. Lots of questions have been prevailing on social media. We are sure you have questions regarding today’s topic come let’s clear our all questions through this article.

Jackson Mahomes is the brother of Patrick Mahomes who recently won his second Super Bowl. Reportedly, the affair began when Patrick’s brother was at a restaurant located in Overland Park and he allegedly pushed the waiter and grabbed the owner of the restaurant and kissed her without her consent. Meanwhile, a complaint was filed against Jackson Mahomes. Reportedly, the incident happened in February in Kansas City. Reports claim that Jackson Mahomes was arrested on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, following an investigation into an incident that occurred at a restaurant in Overland Park, Kansas City. Jackson Mahomes grabbed restaurant owner Aspen Vaughan and kissed her without her consent, the documents said. As Jackson Mahomes is Patrick’s brother, the case suddenly gained momentum on the Internet and public attention. What are the charges against Patrick’s brother? He was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated sexual battery stemming from the incident. Actually, the CCTV footage of the restaurant is proof of the incident.

Jackson Mahomes Restaurant Video

Recently, the owner of the restaurant Aspen Vaughan gave a statement on this matter. Aspen Vaughn said, “He kissed me out of nowhere. And I’m telling him, pushing him away saying, ‘What are you doing?’ And then he continued to do this two more times where the last time I was pushing him, and I could see on camera that there was someone outside the office door, and I was screaming for their help because he was big and heavy. The CCTV video of the restaurant has also been released on the Internet. The clip depicts the scene Aspen described in the complaint file. The complainant has commented on the incident but the accused has not made a single comment on the incident. The influential person kept his mouth shut on this incident. The incident happened exactly on February 23, since then the influencer has not posted a single post.

Authorities said the impactor, Jackson Mahomes, was arrested shortly after 7 a.m. CT and booked into the Johnson County Jail. Since Jackson’s name was embroiled in a lawsuit, the Mahomes family remained silent about the allegations. But Jackson’s brother’s wife, Britney, recently held a session on social media in which she addressed the situation and showed her support for him. Actually, Britney was in full support of her brother-in-law. He said those criticizing Jackson were ‘ignorant’. Furthermore, he added that he is just human and trying to find his way in life. Brittany concluded by adding that no one has the right to say anything about Jackson because they haven’t walked in his shoes. They have been seen together many times while watching Kansas City Chiefs games and taking pictures on the sidelines. Although Jackson has been released on bail, he is still subject to a court appearance to plead not guilty and denies all charges against him. Stay tuned with us.