Jet Boat Accident: Canterbury Family Outing Turns to Horror After Boat Hits Gravel Bank

What was meant to be a fun family outing on jet boats turned into disaster Sunday afternoon when one boat hit a gravel bank and rolled over. The accident caused serious injuries to its occupants, some of whom were children of unknown age. The group was winched out by helicopters with broken limbs and spinal cord damage. All three were taken to Christchurch Hospital and are now in stable condition, according to a hospital spokesperson. Maritime NZ told the Herald on Sunday morning they had received a distress beacon alert just after 2 pm, beacons are standard issue on jet boats and are activated during an incident.

Jet Boat Accident

The alert came from a section of the Rangitata River, which runs from Mount Hutt to the east of the South Island. The Rangitata River is a braided river with several channels that jet boaters can choose to travel down varying in width and depth. In the case of Sunday’s crisis alert, the incident happened in a rural section of Canterbury. Maritime said it responded with its rescue coordination center, finding three people with injuries that included head injuries, spinal cord injuries, and a broken leg. Two other people were also there at the time of the accident but they were not injured. The Herald can reveal the boat consisted of a group of five people attending a family outing. At that time there were seven jet boats searching the river.

No other boat was involved in the crash. Jet Boat New Zealand’s Len French confirmed the incident had been caused by the jet boat hitting a gravel bank and rolling, causing considerable injuries. Four helicopters were scrambled to provide help – two from Rescue Coordination and a private helicopter from Christchurch. Additional helicopters from Christchurch and Greymouth also headed to the scene. The Herald captured multiple rescue choppers arriving at Christchurch Hospital shortly before 5 pm as they dropped off the injured patients. According to French, the braided nature of the Rangitata River means there’s an “element of risk” that presents itself when exploring the channels. For further information stay tuned with us.