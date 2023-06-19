Kelvin Lyle Car Accident: Drag Racer Critical Condition After High-Speed Crash

Here we are sharing a piece of big and shocking news with you that a 55-year-old driver was involved in an accident. The 55-year-old man has been identified as Kelvin Lyle. Since his name came on the internet lit went viral on social media platforms and lots of people are very shocked. Now many people have been searching for Kelvin Lyle’s name on the internet as they are very curious to know about him and his health condition. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Kelvin Lyle was a drag car driver very long time. He took part in many drag races and has even taken home some success. Lyle was also one of Perth Motorplex’s breakout drivers during the 2017–18 season. Many people were astonished by his performance. Currently, Kelvin Lyle’s accident case is a hot topic on the internet as now many people are very keen to know about him. On the basis of the report, A drag car driver is in serious condition after the vehicle he had been driving in the Darwin race failed to deploy its ripcord and hit the end of the track at high speed. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Kelvin Lyle Car Accident

The car driven by Lyle is shown continuing off the end of the track when its parachutes failed to open during a live broadcast of the race. In the video, Lyle’s automobile appears to have lost control and just avoided another vehicle. The race started shortly before 11 pm on Saturday and was the last scheduled event of the evening. The Police watch commander Brendan Molloy stated the safety parachute failed to deploy, causing the vehicle to overrun the drag strip and hit a tire barrier. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As we already mentioned that Kelvin Lyle was involved in a high-speed accident. After the accident, he was taken to the hospital with significant injuries. Reportedly, Lyle is admitted to the hospital and in critical condition. He is in ICU and under heavy sedation because he has broken ribs and some lung hemorrhage. Now many people have been praying for his quick recovery.