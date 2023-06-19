Perth Highway Accident: Woman Seriously Injured in Dramatic Crash CCTV Footage

In our everyday life, thousands of videos are uploaded on the internet or social media pages and many of them show the reality. The video which shows the reality and is made on reality was most liked by the people and netiznes. Similarly, there is a video coming forward that shows a car accident and this video was captured in a dashcam. Yes, you heard right this is a real video and this video went viral in a short time period. In this article, we are going to every single piece about this crash incident, so stay stuck until the end of this article.

Recently, a video was shared on the internet. This video shows a threat-stopping crash incident and now this video is crossing a large number of views on the internet and social media platforms. It is shared that a woman sustained major injuries in this crash incident and was immediately taken to the nearby hospital after this crash incident. This viral video attracts the interest of many people who are now hitting the search engine to know more about this incident, so scroll down this page and continue this article to know more about this accident.

Perth Highway Accident

As per the sources, a dashcam vision has captured a heart-stopping crash incident. This incident happened on the Perth highway in which a woman was injured seriously. Now, the woman is getting treatment for her injuries in the hospital. In this video, a car driving at speed, colliding with a concrete gutter and mounting the verge, flipping and rolling many times. This incident was so dangerous and lots of social media users are sharing thier reactions to this viral video incident. It is shared this crash incident occurred at 5.30 pm on Saturday 17 June 2023 on the Kwinana Freeway in Bibra Lake. The crash vehicle is identified as a Red Hyundai.

In this video, it is seen that parts and bits of the vehicle are flying and parted badly in this crash. It is said that the head of the woman was bleeding when she took out of the crashed vehicle and she is in her 30s. She was suffering from abdominal pain and was immediately taken to the Royal Perth Hospital and now, she is in stable condition. She was alone in the vehicle and driving and no other drivers were injured during the chaos. Police are underway to fetch more details about this incident.