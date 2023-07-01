Kenya Accident Update: At Least 48 Killed After Truck Lost Control CCTV Video Footage

There is a shocking and terrible crash incident happened in Kenya in which around 48 people were killed. Yes, you heard right a total of 48 people passed away due to this accident and this news is rapidly running in the trends of social media platforms. It is shared that a truck lost control and plowed into other vehicles in Londiani, Kenya, Kericho. This news is currently making the headlines on the news channels and running on various sites of the internet. Lots of questions are arriving related to this incident, so let’s continue this article and know every single piece of detail related to this incident.

Recently, it is shared that 44 people died in this accident but our sources fetched the latest news shared that officers at the scene counted 48 bodies and it is believed that more people were trapped in the wreckage. The exact information about this incident is not shared but it is believed that still more people are stuck under the wreckage. It is shared that a truck rammed into several other vehicles and market traders on Friday 30 June 2023 in western Kenya. Scroll down this page and keep continue your reading to know more about this incident.

Kenya Accident Update

According to exclusive sources and reports, this terrible incident happened at a location that is popular for crashes near the Rift Valley town of Londiani, which is about 200 kilometers northwest of the capital, Nairobi. Rift Valley police commander Tom Odera shared a statement in which he stated that the officers at the incident spot counted 48 bodies. However, the number of dead bodies can increase and it is believed that some more people were trapped in the wreckage. Currently, the exact number of injured is not confirmed and the place is raining so we will take some time to confirm the final number of casualties.

Police and paramedics are continuing the rescue operation and the investigation is ongoing but not much information has been shared yet. President William Ruto expressed his condolences and urged motorists to be extra cautious on roads, especially when the region is experiencing heavy rainfall. This news is running in the trends of the internet sites and so many people are sharing their reactions to this accident. There is no information has been shared about the deceased people and we will update you soon.