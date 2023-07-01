Who is Johnathan Martinez-Garcia? Las Vegas Teenager Sentenced to Up to 40 Years in Jail

In today’s article, we are going to share the news that has come out. Jonathan Martinez Garcia has been sentenced for brutally raping and injuring his teacher after a class. This is really a horrific incident that took place in April 2022, at the EI Dorado High School, California, after he asked his teacher, who only identifies herself as Sade, for a moment to talk about his grades. As soon as she turned her back, he tried to choke her with a rope or string, as per the court document. Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the video over the internet. The moment the video is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news.

The attack resulted in the woman being pushed forcefully into a table, causing her head to strike it and resulting in loss of consciousness. He threw a bookshelf on her and sat on it. After that, the 17-year-old student slashed her wrists and said, “Can’t you die already?” Johnathan Martinez Garcia was a student of EI Dorado High School in California, who has been sentenced to a prison term ranging from 16 to 40 years for raping and assaulting his teacher. He beats her body so badly that’s why she couldn’t fight with him. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

Who is Johnathan Martinez-Garcia?

