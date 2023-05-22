Kerala High Court Allows Minor, Impregnated By Brother, To Terminate 7-month Pregnancy

There is a shocking piece of news coming forward in which a girl was impregnated by her brother. Now, the Kerala High Court allowed a seven-month pregnant minor to terminate the pregnancy. Yes, you heard right a minor girl got impregnated by her brother and this news is currently running in the trends of the news and internet. This news attracts the interest of many people and this news is creating a buzz on the internet. Lots of people are hitting the search engine to know more about this topic, so we made an article and shared the complete here. Let’s continue this article and know the complete information.

Now the Kerala High Court stated in a statement that various social and medical complications seem to arise if abortion was not allowed. The father of the minor girl had demanded to get her pregnancy terminated. On this decision of the minor girl’s father, the court further said that various social and medical complications are likely to arise if abortion was not allowed. This decision was made by a single bench of Justice Ziyad Rahman and this decision was based on the report submitted by the medical board for constituted to examine the girl. The reports state that the girl’s continuation of the over 32-week pregnancy was likely to cause grave injury to the social and mental health of the 15-year-old victim.

Kerala High Court Allows Minor

There is a statement also shared of the court decision which is circulating on various social media pages. It is shared in the medical board reports that there was a possibility that the girl would give birth to a live baby. They shared this in a statement that is “In such circumstances, I am inclined to allow medical termination of pregnancy of the daughter of the petitioner.” The court passed this order on 19 May 2023 and now this decision is running in the trends of the news and many social media users are commenting on this news. Scroll down to know more about this topic.

There is an investigation is ongoing but there is no information has been shared about what happened next after this order. Lots of people are abusing her brother after this incident. There are various social media users are sharing different theories related to this topic and this news is currently running in the trends of the internet sites.