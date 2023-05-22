WATCH: Issiaga Sylla’s Mother Dead: Video of Him Getting Emotional in Between Match

Recently the news saddened and shocking news has come on the internet that Issiaga Sylla’s mother has passed away reportedly. Issiaga Sylla is a Guinean football player who plays in France. As per the report, He plays in Montpellier’s match against Nantes in Ligue 1 on 20 May, he was devastated to learn of the loss of his mother. He gets emotional in the match and currently, his video is circulated on social media. Now many people are curious to know about the whole information about the news.

Issiaga Sylla is a left-back for Montpellier of Ligue 1 and the Guinean national team. He is one of the most talented and brave football players from Guinea. The Montpellier defender Sylle created 32 arrivals in Ligue 1 this season, 15 of which have been for his current team. He also took part in the competition in 2022–2023 for Toulouse. He last participated in the last league match and that match was between Montpellier and Nantes on May 20. Montpellier successfully won 3-0 and Sylla Played 90 minutes of that game. In total, the defender contributed three assists and one goal to Ligue 1 in 2022 to 2023. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Issiaga Sylla’s Mother Dead

According to the report, Guinea’s 29-year-old representative Issiaga Sylla’s mother has passed away. He found out about the tragic loss on the day before the game. Even though he was in pain, he was on the pitch with his teammates. The football player received the heartbreaking news and he had trouble processing it. Sylla, a Montpellier left back, was comfortable with his teammates while not able to control his tears. It is very painful news for Issiaga Sylla as he lost his beloved mother. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Since his mother has passed away on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked. Sylla and other people with a close bond to their moms include Paul Pogba, who is also of Guinean heritage, and former Ghana international Sulley Muntari. It is very painful news for his family as they lost their beloved person and many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid tribute to Issiaga Sylla’s Mother. Here we have shared all the information about the news which we have shared. May Issiaga Sylla’s Mother’s soul rest in peace.