Who is Chanan Safir Colman? Jessie J Welcomes Baby With Boyfriend After Her Split With Channing Tatum

There is a piece of news coming forward that Jessie J welcomes a baby with her boyfriend and this news is gathering so much attention on the internet sites. She was the recently in a relationship with Channing and now she is in a relationship with Colman. Channing is an American actor and has a large number of fans around the world. Colman is a Danish-Israeli professional basketball player who is playing for Hapoel Haifa of the Israel Basketball Premier League. In this article, we are going share every single piece of information and also talk about Channing Tatum.

Jessie J is presently receiving so much attention on the Internet and social media platforms. She is currently in a relationship with Chanan Colman who is a Danish-Israeli basketball player. It is shared that the couple recently become parents and welcomed their first child in May. On 5 June 2023, she shared a video on her Instagram account and this video shows herself and Colman, seemingly solidifying their relationship. Now, the couple become parents and this news went viral. Many are hitting the search engine to know more about Chanan Colman.

Who is Chanan Safir Colman?

Chanan Safir Colman is his complete name but he is most known as Chanan Colman. He was born in Gladsaxde, Denmark on 10 March 1984 and he is currently 39 years old. He is a Danish-Israeli professional basketball player who is playing for the Israel Basketball Premier League’s Hapoel Haifa. He begin his basketball playing career at the age of 9 years and he participated in or played college basketball for Chipola. He is now a member of the Denmark national team and he participated in the 2005 and 2007 EuroBasket qualification tournaments. Currently, he is in a relationship with Jessie J and enjoying their life happily.

The couple welcomed a new baby in thier family and this news is spreading like wildfire on the internet and social media platforms. Many of thier fans are sharing congrats messages to the couple by commenting and posting on the internet. Jessie was previously in a relationship with Channing Tatum who is an American actor and producer. He was born on 26 April 1980 and he is currently 43 years old. Now, Jessie and Colman are celebrating the birth of a new baby who became a member of their family.