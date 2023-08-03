Lindsay Shiver Parents: Cecilia D. Shirley And Andy Shirley Wiki-Bio and More

Recently the name Lindsay Shiver has come on the internet and it is trading on social media. Now many people are very curious to know about her and why she is trending on social media platfroms. Lindsay Shiver is a former beauty pageant queen who discovered herself mired in a shocking and tragic turn of events. Alongside two other guys, she was arrested in the Bahamas for conspiring to muder her husband, Robert Shiver. Recently the news has come on the internet news left many questions in people’s minds. Now many people are very curious to know about the whole information about the news.

As we already mentioned Lindsay Shiver was arrested for murdering her husband, Robert Shiver. Robert Shiver was a former Auburn Tiger football player. The couple had failed to divorce, and just a few months later, Lindsay was suspended on charges of planning Robert’s murder. She had reportedly plotted with two Bahamians, Farron Newbold Jr. and Terrance Adrian Bethel both of whom have been being controlled by the police on suspicion of planning a murder. This chilling plot unfolded while the trio had been travelling together to the Abaco Islands on 16 July 2023. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Lindsay Shiver Parents

As this dark chapter unfolds, it is significant to recall the innocent lives affected by this tragedy, including three of Lindsay and Robert’s children: Grayson, Landon and Rhett Shiver. Grayson was born on March 13, 2012, Landon on April 2, 2013, and Rhett on February 15, 2019. The details of Lindsey Shiver’s parents are yet to be revealed. Now, many people are very curious to know about Lindsay Shiver’s parents. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Lindsay Shiver was born on 28th October 1986 in Dothan. She is the daughter of Cecilia D. Shirley and Andy Shirley. She was born and raised in Dothan and then relocated to Thomasville. She attended a variety of schools over the course of her schooling in different Alabama cities. Her parents are very shocked at what their daughter has done to her hubby. Lindsay Shiver and Robert Shiver met in a college fitness class in 2007 and started dating shortly after.