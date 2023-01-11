Los Angeles: What Happened To Patrick James Yates? Missing Santa Clarita Man Explained!

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the help from public after a man named Patrick James Yates was reported missing from the Santa Clarita area. Since the missing news of Patrick came out, police have requested the residents to help them to find out the 29-year-old missing man. As per the reports, Patrick James Yates last appeared on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at around 11 AM in the 18900 block of Soledad Canyon Road, said LASD. Since then, Patrick has not been found yet and police are compelled by the public’s help to find him. Keep reading this article to get more details here.

On December 31, 2022, Patrick James Yates was last seen in the 18900 block of Soledad Canyon Road says police but since then, he hasn’t been found yet which has been creating some serious matters among all the people across the area. Now, the police are compelled to ask help from nearby people of the area to track him as soon as possible. Some of the details related to Patrick has been revealed by the police to identify him.

What Happened To Patrick James Yates?

As per the details, Yates was described as a Caucasian male whose height is 6 ft 1 inch, 180 pounds with brown, wavy hair that comes to his shoulder and blue eyes as well. He was last seen in a gray shirt and tan jeans and was operating a 2016 black BMW 328i with the LNB3273 Pennsylvania license plate.

LA County Sheriffs’ Twitter page tweeted,” *CORRECTION* #LASD is asking for the Public’s Help Locating Missing Person Patrick James Yates #CanyonCountry”. A Facebook page “Missing People In America” also posted,” #LASD is asking for the Public’s Help Locating Missing Person Patrick James Yates #canyoncountry Los Angeles County (California) Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating Missing Person Patrick James Yates”.

It has been more than a week since Patrick James Yates went missing from the Santa Clarita area and there is a concern for Yates’ well-being. If anyone who has any details related to Patrick James Yates, they can contact to LASD’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500 and ask for Detective M. Perez. Now, the entire Patrick family is going through a difficult time as they are unable to find their son in the last few days. We will update you with more details. Stay tuned with us to know more here.