Maharashtra: 19 year old Girl Commits Suicide as Father Scolds Over Phone Addiction in Pune

It is feeling hard to share a tragic incident of suicide that has been recovered from Pune, Maharashtra. The tragic incident shocked the people and put the people in a wave of grief. It has been reported that a 19 years old girl has committed suicide after a heated argument with her father. As the girl was the only child to the parents, The parents are completely devastated by the painful incident. The news of the hard step of the child also has initiated a debate about the mental health of teenagers. It is reported that the argument was just to spend less time on the phone. The parents have not come to their senses after they have witnessed such a painful reality. We are going to share the details of the incidents with you. Go through the information.

The tragic incident has been reported from the Ghodegaon area of the Pune district. Reports tell us that the girl jumped off the terrace of her house at night. The police have informed that the girl was scolded by her father at late night as she was spending too much time on her phone. Father was reprimanding her to be attentive in her studies, but to his surprise, the girl took the extreme step in distress. The relatives and loved ones are shocked by tragically ending her life.

19 year old Girl Commits Suicide

The police informed that in the early morning, the body of the girl was found on the ground and after that, she was rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead by the doctors. The police have sent the body for post-mortem examination and have registered a case of accidental incident. However, the tragic and scary incident has spread a wave of fear about the mental health of children. The father of the girl is a businessman and the mother is a housewife. She was the only child of the couple. The girl was a class 12 student. The incident shocked her friends and school people. It is seeming an unbelievable incident for them.

The incident has again directed us to the need for acknowledgement of the mental health issues of the children. No doubt, children are obsessed with their phones and there is no active communication in the families nowadays. Internet addiction is like a pandemic and it needs to be acknowledged. This tragic incident has triggered the significance of mental health and how good communication can be developed with children. Stay updated with us.