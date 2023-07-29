Maharashtra: Six Dead, 25 Injured After Two Passenger Buses Collide in Buldhana

The news of another crash is coming out, about which we will give you all the information from this article. Six people were killed and 20 others injured after two private buses collided in the early hours of Saturday in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district. According to the report, two women died and 25 people were injured when two luxury travel buses collided on NH 6 in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district. This accident happened on Saturday morning. The accident around 2:30 am on a flyover in Malkapur town. According to the report, four to five people’s condition is very critical. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

This accident happened when one bus is going to the Hingoli on Amarnath pilgrimage, crashed with another bus going towards Nashik. The bus is going to Nashik and it tried to take over a truck and ended up coming in front of the second bus, resulting in a crash. When this accident news is come out then police and authorities rushed to the spot and took the injured to the hospital. Traffic was affected on this route and vehicular movement was disrupted.

Six Dead, 25 Injured After Two Passenger Buses Collide

After this heartbreaking accident government announced a sum of Rs 5 lakh as compensation for the victim's families. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the accident spot with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The Chief Minister has also ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Many people expressed their profound sympathies to their families and expressed how much they loved them.