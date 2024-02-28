Mahindra Thar Earth Edition Launched: Check Price In India, Full Specification Features

The Mahinda Thar has recently launched in India with Earth Edition. Recently, the Mahindra company launched a new model of Thar in India. The viewers are showing their interest to know about the price of the Thar. As per the official details, the Mahindra company has announced the launch of a new edition Thar. The first look of Thar is also revealed by the company. The people are looking at the interior and outer design of the Thar. On this page, we will give you the information regarding the Mahindra Thar Earth Edition launch date, price, specifications, and many more. Let’s discuss this in detail.

The new launch of Thar Earth Edition is confirmed by the Mahindra official page today. The company also revealed the information surrounding the outer and inner design. As of now, the mechanical changes updates are unclear. The price of the Newly Mahindra Thar Earh Edition is becoming the most discussed topic on the internet. As per the revealed details, the price for the diesel and petrol variants is different. The starting price for the petrol MT variant is around Rs 15.40 lakh while the price for the diesel AT variant is nearly Rs 17.60 lakh. The new Thar Earth Edition is designed with manual and automatic gearboxes. Scroll down the page to learn more.

Mahindra Thar Earth Edition Launched

Let’s take a look at the interior and exterior designs. You will see the new Desert Fury shade color outside the Thar. The Black colors take the part of the brand name and Mahindra word. The interior design is shed with a beige and black theme. If we talk about the ex-showroom prices. The price for the Petrol manually is Rs 15.40 lakh while automatic is Rs 16.99 lakh. The price for the diesel manual is Rs 16.15 lakh and the automatic is Rs 17.60 lakh. Learn more in the next section.

The sitting seats of Thar Eartb Edition are also flexible. There is no doubt that the performance of Thar is amazing. The newly launched Mahindra Thar Earth Edition is designed with the 2.2L Four-cylinder mHawk diesel and 2.0L Four-cylinder Stallion petrol engines. The Mahindra company revealed that they are going to launch the five-door version of Thar soon in India. The shared photo of Mahindra Thar Earth Edition is catching the attention of the customers. The exterior theme is increasing the beauty of Thar and the VIN plate is also highlighting. Keep following the Dekh News for more such updates.