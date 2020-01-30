Donald Trump to visit Sabarmati Riverfront in February during India trip: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani :- US President Donald Trump is soon going to visit the Sabarmati Riverfront in Gujarat for the duration of his India trip, which is going to be held in February, the state Chief Minister Vijay Rupani stated on Wednesday.

Gujarat CM made this announcement while addressing an election rally in north Delhi’s Shastri Nagar.

“In the entire Asia, the Sabarmati river has become the cleanest river which was ensured by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prominent leaders like Japan and Israel prime ministers also visited the riverfront and got surprised to see it.

“US President Trump will also come (to India) in February and he will also visit the riverfront,” the Gujarat chief minister stated. On the other hand, he did not specify the dates.

A source also said, previously this month, the government sources said Indian and US officials were engaged in talks to confirm the dates for Trump’s visit to India. “Both sides are in discussions to finalise the dates,”

Trump’s two-day visit to India might possibly take place on 24-26 February 2020.

On the other hand, India had invited Trump to grace the Republic Day parade as the chief guest previous year but at the same time the US president might possibly not come due to scheduling concerns.

On Wednesday, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also said that the government is still working out the details of the programmes to be arranged for the visit. On whether such a public reception is going to be conducted for Trump, Rupani stated, “We are planning something; there is a proposal to inaugurate the world’s biggest stadium, with a capacity of 1.10 lakh. There will be a big rally of over a lakh for both the leaders; they are both tall, world leaders who will be together on a stage, so we will have something.”

Gujarat, which also has great trade ties with China and Japan, is eyeing alliances with the United States in the IT sector.

Rupani said, “We are expecting some collaboration in the IT sector and with the US universities. We have already signed a twin-state pact with New Jersey (which has a large Gujarati disapora) for collaboration in various sectors such as education, tourism and infrastructure,”