Matt Majesky Missing: Columbus Restaurant Owner Allegedly Found Safe Explained!

Matt Majesky was reported missing from Pierogi Mountain in Columbus, Ohio on the 24th of October 2023. There was a lot of confusion surrounding his disappearance, not only from his friends and family but also from the Columbus community. The police put in a lot of effort to find him, and after a long search, Matt was found unharmed and safe. His brother posted that he was safe on social media. Pierogi Mountain owner Matthew Majesky was reported missing Tuesday morning after he didn’t show up for work at his local Columbus, Ohio restaurant.

Majesky owned Pierogi Mountain and was well-known in the Columbus community for his pierogis and his warm hospitality. Majesky's sudden disappearance has caused a lot of concern throughout the city, as he was well-liked by many due to his pierogis. However, on Wednesday afternoon, a friend of Majesky confirmed that he had been found and was safe. The friend did not release any details about his disappearance or how he was found. Fortunately, the community and Majesky's loved ones can now take comfort in the news that he is safe.

