Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 Launched In India: Price, How It Works And More.

Good Day Readers, Today news is about the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 has been introduced in India. This article provides information about its price, functionality, and more. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Samsung has released the Galaxy SmartTag 2 in India, positioning it as a competitor to Apple’s AirTag. Samsung asserts that the Galaxy SmartTag 2 boasts an improved processor, enhancing its versatility and introducing new and improved methods for monitoring your belongings. This tracker comes in a compact design and offers multiple operating modes.

The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 is priced at Rs 2,799 and is available in both black and white color choices. You can acquire the Galaxy SmartTag 2 through the Samsung Online Store, Samsung Exclusive Stores, and Amazon. The Galaxy SmartTag 2 offers an enhanced Compass View feature, which enhances the user experience by providing intuitive visual cues for directions. It includes arrows that indicate the direction and distance between the Galaxy SmartTag 2 and the user.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 Launched In India

This feature is accessible on any Galaxy smartphone that supports Ultra Wide Band (UWB), such as the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Bluetooth tracker introduces a novel Lost Mode feature that utilizes the device’s NFC display to record the user’s contact details through a message. Consequently, anyone who stumbles upon an item attached with a Galaxy SmartTag 2 can use their smartphone to scan the tag and access the owner’s message and contact information.



Furthermore, the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 incorporates the new Power Saving mode. This mode significantly extends the tracker’s battery life, now lasting up to 700 days, which is more than twice the duration compared to earlier Galaxy SmartTag models. Even in Normal mode, the battery life is now extended to 500 days, representing a 50% increase from previous models. The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 features a design that is resistant to water. To begin using the device, you need to register your new Galaxy SmartTag 2 and easily start tracking with the SmartThings Find app. This user-friendly experience provides a straightforward way for users to locate their belongings effortlessly.