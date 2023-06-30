MAZ vs PAC Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Mazatlan vs Pachuca Mexican League

Hello football lovers, Mexican League’s next football match is going to take place and this match is fixed to be played between two teams Mazatlan (MAZ) and Pachuca (PAC). This upcoming football match will begin play at 06:30 am on Saturday 1 June 2023 and this amazing match will be played at Estadio de Mazatlán. If you are a football lover and curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right site. In this article, we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more, so read continuously.

Both teams played well in their previous matches. Both teams carry strong players in their teams.

MAZ vs PAC (Mazatlan vs Pachuca) Match Details

Match: Mazatlan vs Pachuca

Tournament: Mexican League

Date: Saturday, 1 July 2023

Time: 06:30 am

Venue: Estadio de Mazatlan

MAZ vs PAC (Mazatlan vs Pachuca) Starting 11

Mazatlan (MAZ) Possible Starting 11 1.Nicolas Vikonis, 2. Bryan Colula, 3. Francisco Venegas, 4. Jair Diaz, 5. Jose Maduena, 6. Andres Montano, 7. Jefferson Intriago, 8. Josue Colman, 9. Edgar Yoel Barcenas Herrera, 10. Ake Loba, 11. Ariel Nahuelpan

Pachuca (PAC) Possible Starting 11 1.Carlos Moreno, 2. Gustavo Cabral, 3. Jorge Berlanga, 4. Diego Esqueda, 5. Sergio Barreto, 6. Luis Chavez, 7. Israel Luna, 8. Francisco Figueroa, 9. Jesus Hernandez, 10. Roberto de-la-Rosa, 11. Illian Hernandez

The weather is completely clean and clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain. Currently, no player has any injury before this match. This football match will be broadcast live on Fancode.