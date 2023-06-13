Melbourne Accident: Woman Dies, Two Others Injured After Five-vehicle Crash CCTV Footage

A woman has died and two other people have been hospitalized after a five-vehicle crash in Melbourne’s north. Police said today investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the crash on High Street in Reservoir at about 7.15 pm on Monday as they urged drivers to take care amid a rising Victorian road toll. The woman died at the scene after losing control of her car and crashing into other vehicles, damaging up to seven. Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral.

Everyone is searching for viral news. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news. This news is viral on all the social media platforms and all the news channels. This news is viral in just some time on all the news channels and all the social media platforms. This news is gaining too much attention from the people. People are very curious to know full information about this incident. People continuously follow this news update to know all the details related to this case.

Melbourne Accident