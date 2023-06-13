Headline

Melbourne Accident: Woman Dies, Two Others Injured After Five-vehicle Crash CCTV Footage

by Lisha Dharra

A woman has died and two other people have been hospitalized after a five-vehicle crash in Melbourne’s north. Police said today investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the crash on High Street in Reservoir at about 7.15 pm on Monday as they urged drivers to take care amid a rising Victorian road toll. The woman died at the scene after losing control of her car and crashing into other vehicles, damaging up to seven. Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral.

Police believe the woman who died lost control of her car before crashing into other vehicles. Two other people were taken to hospital with serious injuries while others were treated at the scene by emergency services. About 143 people have died on the road this year, an increase of 34.9 percent from this time last year. “Everyone needs to slow down and concentrate on their driving and be respectful to other drivers,” Victoria Police Sergeant Ashley Hodge said. “We don’t want to come to these things, it affects everyone (including) the first responders.” There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

We are making every effort to collect relevant details about the disaster and provide the latest updates as soon as possible; However, keep in mind that the privacy of the family should be respected. If you have any specific questions or information you would like to know, please let us know and we will do our best to assist you. We have shared every single piece of news about this case with you. So, Stay tuned to Dekh news for more updates about this case.

