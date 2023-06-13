Hero Passion+ 2023 Launched in India, priced at Rs 76,301 Full Specification Features

Hero Passion+ 2023 is currently getting a lot of attention and it is said that this vehicle has been launched in the Indian market. Yes, you heard right this vehicle is now available to buy at the ex-showroom, in New Delhi. This launching news is making a storm on the internet and rapidly circulating on various social media pages. Many people are hitting the search engine to know more about this vehicle and are curious to know more. In this article, we shared the complete details such as price, launching date, features, and more about this vehicle.

As per the exclusive sources and reports, Hero Passion+ 2023 was launched Monday 12 June 2023 in India and this vehicle has been launched by Hero MotoCorp. It has a price tag of Rs. 76,301 and it is available to buy from the ex-showroom, in New Delhi. It is coming in three color options such as Sports Red with Black, Black with Nexus Blue, and Black with Heavy Grey. It is also shared that it employs an OBD-2-compliant 100cc engine that helps to develop 8.02PS of maximum power and 8.05Nm of peak torque. The engine of this vehicle is connected to a 4-speed gearbox. Shift to the next paragraph of this article and read continue.

Hero Passion+ 2023 Launched in India

The company also shared that it is based on a double cradle frame and has a telescopic front suspension and twin shocks at the rear. It has 18-inch alloy wheels shod with tubeless tires which decreases the chances of accidents. One of the best features of this vehicle is a digital-analog instrument cluster, integrated mobile charging port, side stand indicator, and stylish livery. It offers a chrome finish on the handle and muffler cover. It has many features that will be most liked by the people.

The Chief Growth Officer, Ranjit Singh of the Hero MotoCorp said that "It is an iconic brand Passion and it has explained the parameters of style, reliability, and comfort in the motorcycle category, has truly undergone a transformation over the past decade." He shared a long message about this vehicle in which he defines the features, important points and price, stylish looks, and more. The launching news of this motorcycle is receiving a good response among the netizens and various social media users are sharing their reactions.