Minneapolis: 5 Women Killed in Car Crash a Day Before Their Friend’s Wedding CCTV Footage

There is shocking news coming forward related to a terrible crash incident. Yes, you heard right a car crash incident occurred on Friday 16 June 2023, and this news is running in the headlines of the news channels. It is shared five women passed away in this car crash incident. The dead five women were friends and now many are expressing their sorrows for their demise news. This incident news is rapidly circulating in the trends of the internet and various social media pages. Let us know more about this incident in this article and also shares some details about the deceased people.

Lots of people are hitting search engines to know more about this crash incident, Our sources have fetched a lot of details about this car crash incident. The died five friends were identified as under the age of 21 years and they were killed in this car crash incident. This crash incident took place on Friday 16 June 2023 when a driver ran a red light and slammed into their vehicle in Minneapolis. It is also shared that a Minnesota State Patrol trooper saw the speeding driver on Interstate 35 just a moment before this crash incident but the driver drive away from the highway before the trooper could issue a traffic stop.

Minneapolis: 5 Women Killed in Car Crash

The Minneapolis Police Department shared that the vehicle then proceeded through a red light at the intersection of Lake Street and 2nd Avenue and crashed into another vehicle in which the five women were traveling. The police responded to this crash at around 10:12 pm and arrived at the incident scene. Police said that an adult male exited the vehicle and ran away from the scene but sometime later, he was taken into custody. Currently, the adult male is admitted to the Hennepin County Medical Center for medical evaluation but he has not arrested formally.

The five women passed away at the incident scene and they all were under 21 years. The deceased women were identified as Salma Mohamed Abdikadir, 20, Sahra Liban Gesaade, 20, Sagal Burhaan Hersi, 19, Siham Adan Odhowa, 19, and Sabiriin Mohamoud Ali, 17. The victims were identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner and the suspect is getting treatment for his injuries. It is shared that the dead women were out together and had a friend's wedding on Saturday. The police began an investigation and this investigation is underway but currently, not many details have been shared yet.