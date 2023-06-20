Woman Uses Hair Straightener in Delhi Metro, Video Goes Viral on Social Media

In our daily world, lots of videos are uploaded on the internet and many of them went viral because of their special and different kind of content. Similarly, there is a video coming forward that went viral and this video featured a girl who uses a hair straightener in Delhi Metro. After uploading on the internet, this video had gone viral within a few hours and is currently, running in the trends of the internet sites. in this article, we are going to share every single piece of information related to this viral video and also talk more related to this matter.

Our sources had fetched lots of information related to this viral video. Lots of people are showing their interest to watch this video and many are continuously hitting the search engine to know more about this video. This viral video featured a young girl who uses a hair straightener inside a moving Delhi Metro train. This video is crossing a large number of views on the internet and it went viral in a short time period. This video was shared on Saturday 17 June 2023 on Twitter and now this video is running on multiple social media platforms. Scroll down and continue reading to know more about this incident.

Woman Uses Hair Straightener in Delhi Metro

There is a 15-second short that has been shared on the internet that shows a woman using a hair straightener inside the moving Metro. This video was shared by the Twitter user @HasnaZarooriHai on Twitter and now this video is running on various social media platforms. In this video, a woman attached her hair straightener to the electric socket provided inside the metro. She is standing and straitening her hair in a moving Delhi Metro. Initially, this video was shared on Twitter but now it is easy to watch on multiple social media pages such as Instagram, Telegram, Facebook and more.

This video is spreading like wildfire on the internet and lots of social media users are sharing their reaction to this viral video by commenting and posting. In the recent past time periods, multiple incidents have happened in the Delhi metro and many of them have been captured in cameras. This kind of incident video made people stunned and shocked. Now, this video is also getting so much attention on the internet sites.