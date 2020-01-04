Mob attack Sikh shrine Nankana Sahib in Pakistan :- The attack on the Nankana Sahib Gurdwara on Friday, which is the birth place of Guru Nanak, in Pakistan has now triggered protests among Sikhs in India. On Friday, there were hundreds of angry Muslim residents of Nankana Sahib pelted stones on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib.

According to the initial report, the mob is being led by the family of Mohammad Hassan, the boy who allegedly kidnaped and then converted Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur, who is the daughter of the gurdwara’s granthi.

After the incident, many Sikh groups were to protest outside Pakistan High Commissioner in New Delhi on Saturday in order to condemn the attack. On the other hand, Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for raising the concern with his counterpart in Islamabad Imran Khan since Sikh minorities in the nation were feeling awfully unsafe and insecure.

“Mob attack on Gurdwara Sri #NankanaSahib, birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev ji, is a despicable act and I urge PM @narendramodi ji to take it up with Pak PM @ImranKhanPTI. We have to ensure the safety of Sikhs in Pakistan and I trust that the govt will address the issue on priority,” SAD chief tweeted.

The mob that had gathered outside the Gurdwara, raised communal as well as hateful slogans against the minority community and pelted stones on the shrine, after that several videos circulated on social media of the incident.

In a video that has been recorded at the site of the protest, the protesters were seen stating that they were against the presence of the Gurdwara there. They say they are soon going to change the name of the place from Nankana Sahib to Ghulaman-e-Mustafa.

The Nankana Saheb attack is violative of the year 1955 Pant-Mirza Agreement under which India as well as Pakistan are obliged “to make every effort to ensure that the places of worship” visited by members of their nations “are properly maintained and their sanctity preserved.”

Pakistan’s Gurdwara Prabhandak Committee President Satpal Singh, in a late-night media briefing, on behalf of the Sikh community, asked the government to act against the mobsters to restore peace.

In an official statement, India also strongly condemned the destruction as well as the violation of the holy shrine.

Chief Minister of Punjab in India Capt Amarinder Singh has requested Pak PM Imran Khan to intervene in the matter. “Appeal to @ImranKhanPTI to immediately intervene to ensure that the devotees stranded in Gurdwara Nankana Sahib are rescued and the historic Gurdwara is saved from the angry mob surrounding it,” Amarinder Singh tweeted.

In addition to that, India has called upon Pakistan to take immediate steps in order to make sure the safety security and welfare of the Sikh community.