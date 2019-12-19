Super Smash Live Streaming 2019-20 TV Channels List AKL vs OTG Preliminary 7th Match Score (Auckland vs Otago) :- The Burger King is a Super Smash domestic game that is all set to play in the New Zealand which is the first tournament’s first match started 2005-06, that is still going on. This is the 14th edition of Twenty20 cricket competition which is slated to take place from this 13th December 2019 and is all set to end on 19th January 2020, where the final game of the Burger King Super Smash anyway.

The Sky Sports New Zealand holds the rights of the league that can make it official broadcaster of the Burger King Super Smash 2019.

In this article Burger King Super Smash 2019 TV Channels List.

The Burger King Super Smash of 2019-20 is all set to run for over 30 days and total 32 matches which is all set to take place in 30 round-robin group matches which can playoff.

6 players are added to the Burger King Super Smash which includes, Central Stags, Otago Volts, Canterbury Kings, Auckland Aces, Northern Knights and Wellington Firebirds.

BBL Live Streaming

Super Smash 2019-20 Details

Start Date: 13 December 2019

End Date: 20 January 2020

Administrator(s): New Zealand Cricket

Cricket format: Twenty20 cricket

Tournament format(s): Round-robin and knockout

Participants: 6

Super Smash League 2019-20 schedule: Full list of matches in the Super Smash T20

Six teams will face each other in a league format twice in the tournament (Home and Away) with the team at the top of the table qualifying directly to the finals while the second and the third placed team will play an eliminator to qualify for the finals. Super Smash T20 2019-20 will feature 32 matches:

Super Smash 2019-20 – Dec 13-Jan 20

Dec 13 Central Districts v Northern Knights McLean Park, Napier 6:10 AM

Dec 14 Auckland v Otago Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland 2:10 AM

Dec 15 Canterbury v Wellington Hagley Oval, Christchurch 3:10 AM

Dec 16 Northern Knights v Otago Seddon Park, Hamilton 6:10 AM

Dec 17 Auckland v Canterbury Hagley Oval, Christchurch 3:10 AM

Dec 18 Wellington v Central Districts Basin Reserve, Wellington 3:10 AM

Dec 19 Auckland v Otago University Oval, Dunedin 3:10 AM

Dec 20 Central Districts v Northern Knights Seddon Park, Hamilton 6:10 AM

Dec 21 Wellington v Otago Basin Reserve, Wellington 3:10 AM

Dec 22 Auckland v Northern Knights Seddon Park, Hamilton 6:10 AM

Dec 23 Canterbury v Central Districts McLean Park, Napier 6:00 AM

Dec 27 Central Districts v Wellington Pukekura Park, New Plymouth 3:10 AM

Dec 28 Auckland v Central Districts Pukekura Park, New Plymouth 3:10 AM

Dec 29 Northern Knights v Otago Molyneux Park, Alexandra 3:10 AM

Dec 30 Otago v Canterbury Molyneux Park, Alexandra 3:00 AM

Auckland v Wellington, 16th Match Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland 3:10 AM

Jan 01 Auckland v Canterbury Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland 3:00 AM

Northern Knights v Wellington Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui 6:00 AM

Jan 02 Central Districts v Otago McLean Park, Napier 6:10 AM

Jan 03 Northern Knights v Wellington Basin Reserve, Wellington 3:10 AM

Jan 04 Auckland v Central Districts Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland 3:10 AM

Jan 05 Canterbury v Northern Knights Hagley Oval, Christchurch 3:10 AM

Jan 06 Otago v Wellington University Oval, Dunedin 3:00 AM

Jan 07 Canterbury v Central Districts Hagley Oval, Christchurch 3:00 AM

Jan 09 Canterbury v Wellington Basin Reserve, Wellington 3:10 AM

Jan 10 Auckland v Northern Knights Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland 3:10 AM

Jan 11 Central Districts v Otago University Oval, Dunedin 3:10 AM

Jan 12 Canterbury v Northern Knights Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui 3:10 AM

Wellington v Auckland Basin Reserve, Wellington 3:10 AM

Jan 14 Canterbury v Otago Hagley Oval, Christchurch 3:10 AM

Jan 17 TBC v TBC, Elimination Final TBC, TBC 12:00 AM

Jan 19 TBC v TBC, Final TBC, TBC 12:00 AM

Burger King Super Smash 2019-20 TV Channels List

Live Score: Cricbuzz

Live Streaming: Hotstar

New Zealand: Sky Sports

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

United States: Willow TV

India: Star Sports

Australia: Fox Sports

Caribbean: SportsMax TV

Canada– ATN: Asian Television Network

The Middle East: OSN Cricket

South Africa: SuperSport

Pakistan: PTV Sports

#Super Smash Results

Season Final Game Total Match Winner Result 2005-06 Canterbury Wizards won by 6 wickets 7 2006-07 Auckland Aces won by 60 runs 16 2007-08 Central Districts Stags won by 5 wickets 2008-09 Otago Volts won by topping group stage 25 2009-10 Central Districts Stags won by 78 runs 31 2010-11 Auckland Aces won by 4 runs 2011-12 Auckland Aces won by 44 runs 2012-13 Otago Volts won by 4 wickets 32 2013-14 Northern Knights won by 5 wickets 2014-15 Wellington Firebirds won by 6 runs 33 2015-16 Auckland Aces won by 20 runs 2016-17 Wellington Firebirds won by 14 runs 32

Momentum One Day Cup Live Streaming

Burger King Super Smash Live Streaming

Burger King of the team New Zealand is a professional Twenty20 cricket which is occurring and take place each and every year on the nation New Zealand.

Burger King is one of the most entertaining and popular twenty 20 league tournament globally.

Due to the tournament is all set to commence from this 13th December so this is touted as the much awaited and anticipated tournament of the year.

In this season there will be a total of 32 Twenty20 matches which have been organized in Super Tosh, which is all set to take places in various places of the country New Zealand.

Loading…

Burger King Super Smash Live TV Streaming Live Online see below.

There is total 6 team which is all set to take part alongside its Wellington Firebirds and Auckland and they are the defending champions.

The Opening match of the Burger King Super Smash 2019-20 will be going to play in Central Districts at the Eden Park Outer Oval.

In this nation, the New Zealand Sky Sports will broadcast the Live Telecast of the Super Smash 2017-18 all Matches on Sky Sports 1 and Sky Sports 2.

Burger King Super Smash Live TV Streaming & Live Online

Burger King Super Smash 2019-20 Live Streaming is available, so fans can enjoy the matches on TV Channels on online too.

Burger King Super Smash Live Streaming, TV Channels List

In the Burger King, a total number of the 6 team is all set to take part is part Wellington Firebirds defending champions and this is touted as a good and popular game.

Burger King Super Smash match will be held at 11 locations

1). Auckland

2). Christchurch

3). Hamilton

4). Mount Maunganui

5). Nelson

6). Dunedin

7). Wellington

8). Rangiora

9). Alexandra

10). New Plymouth

11). Invercargill

The Live Streaming of the Super Smash is all set to available on Skyport.co.NZ. Australian fans can watch the Live Telecast on Fox Sports.

Super Smash League Teams: Full squads of all the teams in Super Smash T20 2019-20

Auckland Aces Squad: Craig Cachopa (c), Michael Barry, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson, Danru Ferns, Michael Guptill-Bunce, Ben Horne, Mitchell McClenaghan, Matt McEwan, Colin Munro, Tarun Nethula, Robbie O’Donnell, Glenn Phillips, Sam Curran, Graeme Beghin, Ben Lister, Teja Nidamanuru, Aniket Parikh

Canterbury Kings Squad: Andrew Ellis (c), Todd Astle, Cam Fletcher, Leo Carter, Ben Stokes, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Johnston, Jeremy Benton, Chad Bowes, Nick Kwant, Michael Pollard, Tom Latham, Ken McClure, Ed Nuttall, Cole McConchie, Henry Nicholls, Henry Shipley, Will Williams

Central Districts Stags Squad: Will Young (c), Dane Cleaver, Adam Milne, Blair Tickner, Ben Wheeler, Doug Bracewell, Ajaz Patel, Seth Rance, Josh Clarkson, Tom Bruce, Jesse Ryder, George Worker

Northern Districts Knights Squad: Dean Brownlie (c), Tim Seifert, Daryl Mitchell, Daniel Flynn, Bharat Popli, Nicholas Frederick Kelly, James Baker, Brent Arnel, Anton Devcich, Zak Gibson, Brett Randell, Joe Walker, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chris Jordan

Otago Volts Squad: Rob Nicol (c), Matthew Bacon, Michael Rippon, Warren Barnes, Jack Hunter, Neil Broom, Derek de Boorder, Jacob Duffy, Shawn Hicks, Anaru Kitchen, James Neesham, Hamish Rutherford, Josh Finnie, Brad Wilson

Wellington Firebirds Squad: Hamish Bennett (c), Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Hamish Marshall, Iain McPeake, Stephen Murdoch, Malcolm Nofal, Matt Taylor, Logan van Beek, Anurag Verma, Luke Woodcock, Peter Younghusband, Brent Arnel, Michael Papps, Tom Blundell, Fraser Colson, Jade Dernbach, Evan Gulbis, Matt McEwan, Ollie Newton, Jeetan Patel, Michael Pollard, Luke Ronchi

Burger King Super Smash Point Table

Super Smash 2019-20 – Points Table

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Northern Knights 7 6 1 0 0 24 +0.658 Central Districts 6 3 2 0 1 14 +0.209 Otago 6 2 2 0 2 12 -8.485 Wellington 6 2 3 0 1 10 +0.460 Auckland 5 1 2 0 2 8 +0.130 Canterbury 6 1 5 0 0 4 -0.839

The fans can watch the match on Sky Sports, sky sports 1, Sky sports2, and sky sports3, also in the fox sports. Whereas Cricket Fans around the World can catch the live Score on www.Supersmash.co.NZ. Sky Sports have official rights to Provide Online Live Streaming of Burger King Super Smash 2019-20.