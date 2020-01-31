Momentum One Day Cup Live Streaming TV Channels: Titans vs Lions 1st Match 2020 MODC Telecast Resultst : – The Momentum One Day Cup of 2020 is all set to take place this week which is regarded as the Momentum One Day Cup. This is a domestic one-day cricket championship all set to take place in South Africa. IPL 12 Live Streaming

It is the 37th time the championship contests and this competition is scheduled to begin on this 20th December 2017 that will end when the final match will be taking place on 8 February 2020.

Titans are the defending champions on this Momentum One Day Cup of 2020.

Momentum One Day Cup 2020 Schedule & Fixtures

Momentum One Day Cup 2020 full schedule and fixtures. Complete details are given below as Date, Match, Venue, and Timing.

Momentum One Day Cup 2020

Jan 31 Titans v Lions, SuperSport Park, Centurion 11:30 AM Feb 01 Dolphins v Knights, Kingsmead, Durban 8:00 AM Feb 02 Cape Cobras v Warriors, Recreation Ground, Oudtshoorn 8:00 AM Feb 07 Cape Cobras v Lions, Boland Park, Paarl 11:30 AM Knights v Warriors, Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein 11:30 AM Titans v Dolphins, SuperSport Park, Centurion 11:30 AM Feb 09 Dolphins v Cape Cobras, City Oval, Pietermaritzburg 7:30 AM Warriors v Titans, St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth 8:00 AM Feb 12 Cape Cobras v Titans, Newlands, Cape Town 11:30 AM Feb 14 Warriors v Lions, St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth 11:30 AM Knights v Dolphins, Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein 11:30 AM Feb 16 Lions v Cape Cobras, Senwes Park, Potchefstroom 8:00 AM Feb 18 Warriors v Knights, Buffalo Park, East London 11:30 AM Feb 19 Cape Cobras v Dolphins, Newlands, Cape Town 11:30 AM Feb 22 Knights v Cape Cobras, Diamond Oval, Kimberley 11:30 AM Feb 23 Dolphins v Warriors,City Oval, Pietermaritzburg 7:30 AM Feb 26 Lions v Knights, New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg 11:30 AM Feb 27 Dolphins v Titans, Kingsmead, Durban 11:30 AM Mar 01 Knights v Titans, Diamond Oval, Kimberley 8:00 AM Lions v Warriors, New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg 8:00 AM Mar 05 Dolphins v Lions, Kingsmead, Durban 11:30 AM Mar 06 Titans v Warriors, Willowmoore Park, Benoni 11:30 AM Mar 07 Cape Cobras v Knights, Recreation Ground, Oudtshoorn 8:00 AM Mar 08 Warriors v Dolphins, Buffalo Park, East London 8:00 AM Lions v Titans, New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg 8:00 AM Mar 10 Knights v Lions, Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein 11:30 AM Mar 11 Titans v Cape Cobras, Willowmoore Park, Benoni 11:30 AM Mar 13 Lions v Dolphins, Senwes Park, Potchefstroom 11:30 AM Mar 14 Warriors v Cape Cobras,Buffalo Park, East London 11:30 AM Mar 15 Titans v Knights, SuperSport Park, Centurion 8:00 AM Mar 17 TBC v TBC, 1st Semi-Final TBC, TBC 11:30 AM Mar 18 TBC v TBC, 2nd Semi-Final TBC, TBC 11:30 AM Mar 21 TBC v TBC, Final TBC, TBC 8:00 AM Momentum One Day Cup Live Streaming Next question to see whether the upcoming Momentum One Day Cup 2020 is going to be better than ever. CSN is the official broadcast partner of the seventh coming Momentum One Day Cup live streaming 2020.

Momentum One Day Cup Live Telecast TV Channels

Here is a combines list of all the sources which can be used to watch the matches worldwide.

Super Sports, CSN are the broadcasting channels for the Momentum One Day Cup.

Momentum One Day Cup Point Table 2020

TEAM M W L T N/R PT NRR FOR AGAINST 1 Warriors 5 4 0 0 1 18 0.239 910/165.5 887/169.0 2 Dolphins 4 3 1 0 0 12 0.192 1077/181.0 1025/178.0 3 Titans 4 2 2 0 0 10 0.648 1193/188.4 1118/197.0 4 Cape Cobras 5 2 3 0 0 8 -0.317 1351/249.3 1432/249.5 5 Lions 6 1 3 0 2 8 -0.136 1187/188.0 1232/191.0 6 Knights 4 0 3 0 1 2 -0.611 728/147.0 752/135.1



Momentum One Day Cup Team Squad 2020

Cape Cobras Squad – Dane Piedt(c), David Bedingham, Tladi Bokako, Isaac Dikgale, Jean-Paul Duminy, Zubayr Hamza, George Linde, Janneman Malan, Pieter Malan, Akhona Mnyaka, Dane Paterson, Jason Smith, Kyle Verreynne

Hollywoodbets Dolphins Squad– Andile Phehlukwayo, Calvin Savage , Cody Chetty, Dane Vilas, David Miller, Eathan Bosch, Imran Tahir, Kerwin Mungroo, Khaya Zondo(c), Lwandiswa Zuma, Morne van Wyk, Mthokozisi Shezi, Okuhle Cele, Prenelan Subrayen, Robbie Frylinck, Sarel Erwee, Senuran Muthusamy, Sibonelo Makhanya, Smangaliso Nhlebela, Vaughn van Jaarsveld

VKB Knights Squad– Pite van Biljon, Ottneil Baartman, Mbulelo Budaza, Corne Dry, Andries Gous, Eddie Leie, Ryan McLaren, Patrick Kruger, Luthando Mnyanda, Grant Mokoena, Tshepo Ntuli, Duanne Olivier, Keegan Petersen, Zak Qwabe, Rudi Second, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Raynard van Tonder.

Highveld Lions Squad– Craig Alexander, Stephen Cook, Bjorn Fortuin, Dominic Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Beuran Hendricks, Wihan Lubbe, Mangaliso Mosehle, Aaron Phangiso(c), Dwaine Pretorius, Migael Pretorius, Omphile Ramela, Kagiso Rapulana, Ryan Rickelton, Malusi Siboto, Nicky van den Bergh, Rassie van der Dussen

Titans Squad– Theunis De Bruyn, Tony de Zorzi, Andrea Agathagelou, Farhaan Behardien, Junior Dala, Corbin Bosch, Henry Davids, Eldred Hawken, Heinrich Klaasen, Heino Kuhn, Tshepo Moreki, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Alfred Mothoa, Grant Thomson, Jonathan Vandiar, Shaun von Berg, Wandile Makwetu, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Chris Morris, Lungi, Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Mark Boucher, Mandla Mashimbyi, Tumi Masekela, Sizwe Hadebe, Mark Charlton, JP Triegaart, Karen Smithies.

Warriors Squad– Gihahn Cloete, Sisanda Magala, Yaseen Vallie, Sinethemba Qeshile(c), JJ Smuts, Christiaan Jonker, Onke Nyaku, Thomas Kaber, Lutho Sipamla, Andrew Birch, Marco Marais, Sithembile Langa, Matthew Breetzke, Anrich Nortje, Ayabulela Gqamane, Basheeru-Deen Walters, Clyde Fortuin, Colin Ackermann

