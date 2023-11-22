Mumbai: Lover Held For Killing Woman & Dumping Body in Suitcase, Near Kurla

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating that a person in Mumbai has been arrested for the alleged murder of a woman, during which the victim’s body was reportedly placed inside a suitcase. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Pratima Paval Kispatta (25), employed as a housekeeping staff in an apartment complex, was reportedly killed by Askar Manoj Barla (22), who worked at a sweet shop in Sion, as per the police statement.

On Tuesday, the Mumbai Crime Branch apprehended a 22-year-old man for purportedly killing his live-in partner, whose remains were discovered in a suitcase in Kurla on Sunday. The police reported that Pratima Paval Kispatta (25), employed as a housekeeping staff in an apartment complex, was allegedly murdered by Askar Manoj Barla (22), who worked at a sweet shop in Sion. The duo, originally from Odisha, became acquainted during their return journey from Mumbai to their state amid the Covid-19 lockdown. They returned to Mumbai in July and established residence in Dharavi.

Lover Held For Killing Woman & Dumping Body

Deputy Commissioner of Police Raj Tilak Roushan stated that Barla, suspecting Kispatta of infidelity, engaged in a confrontation with her on Sunday. During the altercation, Barla allegedly strangled Kispatta and subsequently placed her body inside a suitcase with intentions of traveling to Odisha. Upon reaching the LTT railway station, Barla reconsidered and opted for an autorickshaw to search for a suitable location to discard the suitcase. Ultimately, he abandoned the bag at a construction site for the Metro in Chembur before making a hasty escape from the scene.

Subsequently, law enforcement located the body, leading to the registration of a murder case at the Kurla police station. The initial priority involved identifying the woman, and during the investigation, the Crime Branch police noticed a cross around her neck. Unit XI of the Crime Branch distributed the woman’s photograph to multiple churches, ultimately resulting in identification by the deceased’s sister residing in Andheri. The Crime Branch subsequently uncovered that Kispatta had been in a live-in relationship with Barla for a duration of two years. The police initiated a search for the accused, and Unit V of the Crime Branch located him at Thane railway station, where he intended to board a train bound for Odisha. In the course of questioning, Barla claimed that the murder was not premeditated but occurred in a moment of anger. He was arrested by the police on Monday and presented before the court, which granted a three-day police custody.