Orxa Mantis Electric Bike Launched In India At Rs 3.6 Lakh Battery, Range, Features And More.

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating that Orxa Mantis Electric Bike has been introduced in India at a price of Rs 3.6 lakh, featuring details on the battery, range, features, and more. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Orxa Energies, a startup based in Bengaluru, has officially unveiled the highly anticipated Mantis electric bike in the Indian market. Priced at Rs 3.6 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru), prospective buyers can now make online reservations. For the initial 1000 customers, the booking amount is Rs 10,000, and subsequently, it will be raised to Rs 25,000. Scheduled deliveries are set to commence from April 2024, with Bengaluru being the starting point in a phased rollout.

Regarding its design, the Mantis features an angular aesthetic, showcasing a sculpted tank and a distinctive twin projector headlight setup with a unique DRL design. The bike adopts a split seat configuration and offers a choice between two color options: Urban Black and Jungle Grey. Up front, the Mantis is equipped with 41 mm telescopic forks, complemented by an adjustable preload mono-shock at the rear. Disc brakes on both ends, coupled with single-channel ABS, handle the braking responsibilities. Utilizing an all-aluminium aerospace-grade alloy frame, the Mantis, as per Orxa’s assertion, stands as the lightest in its segment, boasting a kerb weight of 182kg.

The bike includes a standard 1.3 kW charger, and there is also an optional blitz 3.3 kW charger available for purchase at an additional cost. Propelled by an 8.9 kWh battery pack, the Orxa Mantis is coupled with a BLDC electric motor featuring a peak power of 27.5 hp and 93 Nm torque. Orxa asserts that the bike can accelerate from 0-100 kph in 8.9 seconds, reaching a top speed of 135 kph. With a claimed IDC range of 221 km, the Mantis can be charged from 0-80% in 2.5 hours using a 3.3 kW charger.

In the features department, the bike is equipped with a 5.0-inch TFT instrument cluster featuring a Linux-based Orxa operating system. It also includes all-LED lighting, Bluetooth connectivity, a dedicated Mantis app offering navigation, phone notifications, ride analytics, and various other functionalities. Notably, the company provides a 3-year or 30,000 km warranty for both the motor and the battery pack.