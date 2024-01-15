“My Body Felt it, Like a Car Crash” – Johnny Walker Claims Doctor’s Stoppage in first Magomed Ankalaev Fight Was “POrobably Fair”

Good day, Today a news has come stating about Johnny Walker suggests that the doctor’s stoppage in the initial Magomed Ankalaev fight was “likely justified,” comparing it to the impact of a car crash on his body. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. In a recent statement, Johnny Walker commented on the contentious stoppage in his fight against Magomed Ankalaev, acknowledging that it was likely a necessary decision. The light heavyweights are set for a rematch in the main event of UFC Vegas 84, with their initial bout ending at 3:13 due to a cageside doctor stopping the fight when it was deemed that the Brazilian couldn’t continue after an illegal knee from the Russian.

Expressing noticeable frustration, Johnny Walker objected to the referee and doctor’s decision to halt the fight after realizing it was being called off. On MMA Fighting’s Tropacao Franca, the No.7 ranked UFC light heavyweight acknowledged that, upon reflection, the correct decision was made considering the impact of the illegal knee. Walker stated, “The doctor’s decision was probably fair because I couldn’t move my neck after the fight, my collarbone was swollen. So if I go back into the fight, I would be at a disadvantage because he landed an illegal blow, and my body felt it, like a car crash.” Despite the no-contest outcome, Johnny Walker is eager for a rematch with Magomed Ankalaev, asserting that he’s in much better health than their previous encounter at UFC 294. In the mentioned interview, the Brazilian emphasized that there would be no surprises, having already shared the octagon with the No.3 ranked light heavyweight.

My Body Felt it, Like a Car Crash

Walker stated, “Last time, I had a foot injury, a torn ligament, and still fought. It’s going to be a completely different fight now. I’m more confident, having experienced what it’s like to fight him—his strength, technical prowess, and experience. I’m considerably stronger than he is. I effortlessly escaped one of his best positions with no issue, and he landed that illegal knee.” Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker are set for a rematch, seeking a definitive conclusion at UFC Fight Night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The headline bout comes three months after their first encounter was halted by an illegal knee. Ankalaev (18-1-1) experienced an eventful 18 months, culminating in a draw against Jan Blachowicz in a vacant UFC light heavyweight title fight at UFC 282 in December 2022. His subsequent matchup with Walker at UFC 294 in October resulted in a no-contest due to an illegal knee. Despite remaining undefeated, Ankalaev has somewhat faded from the 205-pound title conversation, partly due to the controversial incident. Ankalaev refuted Walker’s claims of intent, attributing it to poor timing while questioning Walker’s resilience.