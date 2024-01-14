NEC vs ATL Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Necaxa vs Atlas Mexican League Scorecard

We have news for sports lovers, especially for those who like to watch football matches. It is coming out that the Mexican League is back with its next football match and it is set to be played between Necaxa (NEC) and the opponent team (ATL). This match is fixed to be played at 05:30 am on Monday 4 January 2024 and it is fixed to be played at Estadio Victoria, a sports stadium located in the Mexican city of Aguascalientes, Aguascalientes. Many are waiting for this match and expressing their reactions over the internet. Let us continue your reading to know more about this upcoming match and we will try to cover every single piece of information.

The Mexican League has recently started and both Necaxa and Atlas teams are going to play their first football match in this league. This is the fifth match of this league and also the first face-to-face match of both teams. Both the teams have strong and active players who will give their best performance till the end of this football match. This has made this match more interesting for the spectators and this will certainly be a great match for this league. Information regarding past gameplay performance is not available at this time.

NEC vs ATL (Necaxa vs Atlas) Match Details

Match: Necaxa vs Atlas (NEC vs ATL)

Tournament: Mexican League

Date: Monday, 15th January 2024

Time: 05:30 AM (IST) – 12:00 AM (GMT)

NEC vs ATL Venue: Estadio Victoria

NEC vs ATL (Necaxa vs Atlas) Starting 11

Necaxa (NEC) Possible Starting 11 1.Raul Gudino, 2. Agustin Oliveros, 3. Alexis Pena, 4. Alan Montes-Castro, 5. Alejandro Mayorga, 6. Alejandro Andrade, 7. Bryan Garnica, 8. Andres Colorado, 9. Heriberto De Jesus, 10. Ricardo Monreal, 11. Braian Samudio

Atlas (ATL) Possible Starting 11 1.Camilo Vargas, 2. Hugo Nervo, 3. Anderson Santamaria, 4. Luis Reyes, 5. Jose Lozano, 6. Edgar Zaldivar, 7. Aldo Rocha, 8. Mateo Garcia, 9. Angel Marquez, 10. Jordy Caicedo, 11. Eduardo Aguirre

This football match will be live broadcast on Fancode and some verified platforms to watch. It is quite hard to tell about the team winning prediction because there are no reports about both teams Atlas and Necaxa, previous gameplay performance. Both team players are well and none of them suffer from any injury. The weather is also clean and clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain which makes this match more interesting. Fans are showing their love for this match by cheering the players. Stay linked to dekhnews.com to read articles on exciting news topics.