Newtown: I-84 East Reopens After Car Crash, CCTV Video Footage

For the past few days, a piece of disturbing news had surfaced on the internet in which it was told that a multiple crash accident had occurred on I-84 eastbound in Newtown. Yes, you heard it right. This news has created a stir all over the internet due to which a large number of people were attracted towards this news. After the incident that happened on I-84 eastbound in Newtown, everyone wanted to know more about this matter. Let us tell you that we have come among you and that too to share every clear information related to the accident on I-84 eastbound in Newtown. If you also want to continue reading this news like this, then for that you will have to stay with us till the end of the article.

According to sources, we have learned that 84 East has reopened after the incident of a multi-vehicle crash on -84 eastbound in Newtown. However, this news has given relief to the passengers, after which people will be able to travel comfortably. But if we talk about the multi-vehicle accident on East I-84 in Newtown, then this accident shocked the people badly. A multi-vehicle crash occurred Friday evening on East I-84 in Newtown. As soon as information about this incident was received, police reached the spot. The police quickly continued their investigation to avoid making the matter worse.

I-84 East Reopens After Car Crash

To ease the investigation, the police had sealed off the incident site and some surrounding areas. People had to suffer the bad effects of this accident because it was a multiple crash and it took time to solve it. The police unitedly handled this matter and acted as quickly as possible understanding the wishes of the people. Police closed I-84 East following a car crash in Newtown for the investigation. It was told that exits 9 and 10 were closed due to this accident.

The crash took place around 7:30 pm in which people suffered minor injuries. Passengers can now travel comfortably but they have to keep one thing in mind after an accident, no other accident should happen here. To avoid such accidents, the police have warned people to reduce the speed of their vehicles and remember traffic rules. Whatever information we had related to this accident, we have shared it with you in this article. We will keep sharing more such news with you but for that, you will have to stay with us.