JUV vs UDI Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Juventus vs Udinese Serie A League

In this article, we are going to talk about the next match of Serie A-League. Yes, you heard right this league is back and this news is creating a great buzz among the sports lovers. The next match is going to be played between the teams Juventus (JUV) and another team Udinese (UDI). Both teams have a large number of fans worldwide and many are waiting for this football match. It will begin to play at 01:15 am on Tuesday 13 February 2024 at Allianz Stadium, also known as Sydney Football Stadium located in Moore Park, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. Several details remain to share about this upcoming match, so we created an article and shared it all.

All teams have played well in the last matches and received good responses from the audience and viewers. Both teams are going to play their second head-to-head match and determine that it will be the best match in this league. Both have played 23 matches and performed their best. Juventus has faced sixteen wins, one loss, or one draw and the team is presently ranked in the 2nd place on the points table. Udinese has faced two wins, eight draws, or thirteen losses, and the team is ranked in the 16th place on the points table. Both teams will give their best until the end which makes it more interesting.

JUV vs UDI (Juventus vs Udinese) Match Details

Match: Juventus vs Udinese (JUV vs UDI)

Tournament: Serie A League

Date: Tuesday, 13th February 2024

Time: 01:15 AM (IST) – 07:45 PM (GMT)

Venue: Allianz Stadium

JUV vs UDI (Juventus vs Udinese) Starting 11

Juventus (JUV) Possible Starting 11 1.Wojciech Szczesny, 2. Danilo, 3. Gleison Bremer, 4. Federico Gatti, 5. Andrea Cambiaso, 6. Adrien Rabiot, 7. Weston Mckennie, 8. Manuel Locatelli, 9. Filip Kostic, 10. Dusan Vlahovic, 11. Kenan Yildiz