NOT vs SHF Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United Premier League

Premier League is going to play their next football match and this match is set to be played between Nottingham Forest (NOT) and the other team Sheffield United (SHF). This football match is fully set to begin at 12:15 am on 19 August 2023. This upcoming football match will be played at City Ground Football Stadium located in West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, England. Lots of people are coming in the fan list of both teams and both teams contain a massive amount of fans from around the world who are so much excited to watch this match and curious to know about this football match, so here we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more in this article.

Both teams had played multiple head-to-head matches in their previous matches of this tournament. It is shared that Nottingham Forest had faced six victories and Sheffield United had faced seven victories in their head-to-head match and these matches were fully enjoyed by the viewers and the fans. NOT is currently ranked in the 14th position of the points and SHF is ranked in the 9th position of the points table. Both teams have strong and best players in their teams who will give their best which will entertain the fans and viewers.

NOT vs SHF (Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United) Match Details

Match: Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United

Tournament: Premier League

Date: Saturday, 19th August 2023

Time: 12:15 am

Venue: City Ground

NOT vs SHF (Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United) Starting 11

Nottingham Forest (NOT) Possible Starting 11 1.Matt Turner, 2. Joe Worrall, 3. Scott McKenna, 4. Serge Aurier, 5. Willy Boly, 6. Ola Aina, 7. Danilo dos Santos de Oliveira, 8. Ryan Yates, 9. Orel Mangala, 10. Morgan Gibbs-White, 11. Brennan Johnson

Sheffield United (SHF) Possible Starting 11 1.Wes Foderingham, 2. John Egan, 3. Yasser Larouci, 4. Anel Ahmedhodzic, 5. Jayden Bogle, 6. Gustavo Hamer, 7. Oliver Norwood, 8. Tom Davies, 9. George Baldock, 10. Benie Adama Traore, 11. Oliver McBurnie

According to the reports, There is no chance of rain on the match day weather is candid and beautiful on the match day which makes the match more interesting. This amazing football match will be broadcast live on Star Sports and Fancode. There is no player who is sufferings from any injury and everyone will give their best in this upcoming match. Lots of fans are excited to watch or enjoy this football match and it is determined that this match will be most liked and fully enjoyed by the fans or viewers.