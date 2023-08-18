LU vs WBA Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Leeds United vs West Brom English Championship

Hello football lovers, English Championship’s next football match is going to take place between two teams Leeds United (LU) and West Brom (WBA). This upcoming football match will begin play at 12:30 am on Saturday 19 August 2023 and this amazing match will be played at Elland Road, Beeston, Leeds, West Yorkshire, England. If you are a football lover and curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right site. In this article, we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more, so read continuously.

If we talk about the points table of this tournament then Leeds United played two matches in which they faced one loss and one draw. They didn’t perform well in their previous match in this League and are currently ranked in the 8th place of the points table of this tournament. On the other hand, West Brom had also played two matches in which they faced one win and one loss in the last matches. This team is currently ranked in 6th place in this League and it is expected that this match will win the heart of the fans and the audience at the stadium.

LU vs WBA (Leeds United vs West Brom) Match Details

Match: Leeds United and West Brom

Tournament: English Championship

Date: Saturday, 19th August 2023

Time: 12:30 am

Venue: Elland Road Football Stadium

LU vs WBA (Leeds United vs West Brom) Starting 11

Leeds United (LU) Possible Starting 11 1.Karl Darlow, 2. Luke Ayling, 3. Charlie Cresswell, 4. Leo Fuhr Hjelde, 5. Ethan Ampadu, 6. Ian Poveda, 7. Jamie Shackleton, 8. Darko Gyabi, 9. Archie Gray, 10. Joe Gelhardt, 11. Daniel James

West Brom (WBA) Possible Starting 11 1.Alex Palmer, 2. Conor Townsend, 3. Darnell Furlong, 4. Semi Ajayi, 5. Erik Pieters, 6. Okay Yokuslu, 7. Jayson Molumby, 8. John Swift, 9. Jed Wallace, 10. Josh Maja, 11. Brandon Thomas-Asante

As per the exclusive reports, The weather is completely clean and clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain. Currently, no player has any injury before this match and everyone is ready to play this upcoming football match. This football match will be broadcast live on Fancode and some verified sites where fans and people can enjoy this upcoming match. The fans are excited to watch this football match and it is determined that this match will be one of the best matches of this tournament. It is also said that this upcoming match will be fully enjoyed by the fans and viewers. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to get more articles on exciting news topics.