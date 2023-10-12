Oppo Find N3 Flip Launched in India Today Check Full Specs and Features Images

Oppo Find N3 Flip launching in India today: How to watch live stream, expected price and it’s specifications The Oppo Find N3 Flip boasts a Mediatek 9200 processor paired with 12GB of RAM, as well as featuring a Telephoto lens, a 50-megapixel primary camera, and additional specifications. Oppo is preparing to introduce its second foldable smartphone in the Indian market, known as the Find N3. This new foldable device boasts enhancements such as an improved hinge, fresh design, and several upgraded features when compared to its predecessor, the Find N2. The Oppo Find N3 Flip has already been released in China, so we have some insights into its specifications should Oppo bring the same variant to India. This device is equipped with a Mediatek 9200 processor, 12GB of RAM, a Telephoto lens, a 50-megapixel primary camera, and more.





In a press invitation, Oppo announced that they will launch the Find N3 Flip, their latest foldable smartphone, in India on October 12. This device features a high-end processor aimed at delivering exceptional performance without any compromises. It is supported by cutting-edge technologies that ensure extended battery life with industry-leading power efficiency and charging speeds that set new standards in its category.

Oppo Find N3 Flip Launched in India

The event will be broadcasted live on Oppo’s official website and various social media platforms, commencing at 7 pm today. Ahead of the official launch, Abhishek Yadav, a known leaker, disclosed the anticipated price of the Oppo Find N3. He indicated that the phone is expected to be priced at approximately Rs. 94,999 for the version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. However, potential buyers can look forward to some positive news, as it’s rumored to be obtainable at a reduced price of Rs. 89,622.



The Oppo Find N3 Flip stands out with its impressive 6.8-inch FHD+ primary display, offering a sharp resolution of 1080×2520 pixels. What makes this AMOLED screen exceptional is its silky-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring seamless interactions. On the flip side, literally, there’s a handy 3.26-inch external display with a resolution of 382×720 pixels, designed for quick glances and interactions while being robust enough to resist scratches, thanks to Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.



Under the hood, the Oppo Find N3 Flip is powered by the robust octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset. This processor is backed by a generous 12GB of RAM, ensuring a seamless multitasking experience. You can choose from two storage options, 256GB and 512GB, providing ample space for all your data. The device runs on Android 13, with Oppo’s customized ColorOS 13.2 layer on top, ensuring a user-friendly and optimized experience.



In the camera department, Oppo has collaborated with Hasselblad to deliver an impressive triple rear camera setup. The main camera boasts a high-resolution 50MP sensor with a wide f/1.8 aperture, promising detailed and vibrant shots. Alongside it, there’s a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture and a 32MP telephoto lens with an f/2.0 aperture. For your selfie needs, the front houses a capable 32MP camera.



Security is at your fingertips with a convenient side-mounted fingerprint sensor, ensuring your device’s security and easy access. Powering the Oppo Find N3 Flip throughout your day is a robust 4,300mAh battery. And when you need a quick recharge, the 44W fast charging support has got you covered, efficiently replenishing your device.