Sydney’s M2 Motorway Accident: Heavy Delays Expected After Multi-Vehicle Crash

There is a shocking piece of news is coming out related to a terrible crash and the drivers are being warned to avoid the Lane Cove Tunnel. This crash incident causes a heavy delay on Sydney's M2 Motorway.

As per the exclusive reports, drivers are being warned to avoid the Lane Cove Tunnel because all the citybound lanes of Sydney's M2 motorway are closed. These lanes are closed after a multi-vehicle crash incident. After this incident at just after 09:00 am, Emergency services were called to the thoroughfare, near the eastbound tunnel entrance.

Sydney’s M2 Motorway Accident

In a report, it is shared that a total of six people were assessed at the scene with one being taken to hospital with minor injuries. This incident cause heavy traffic and the drivers are being urged to allow extra travel time. The traffic is so heavy on the road and now, backed up past the Lane Cove Road intersection. It is shared that all lanes into the tunnel remain closed and drivers are warned to expect long delays and avoid the area if possible.

