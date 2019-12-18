PTV Sports Live Streaming Cricket: India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Toss Result Ball By Ball Highlights :- PTV Sports is one of the most leading channels of all TV channels of all time. It doesn’t matter what type of match you are looking for you can catch everything here. This is the best sports channel in Pakistan and people mostly watch this channel for all cricket matches related to the Pakistan country. You can also check the India vs. England highlights here. You don’t need to do anything just simple tuned your Television to PTV sports and you can enjoy the exciting service of PTV Sports. IPL Live Streaming

PTV Sports Live Streaming

Some of you may know that PTV Sports is a sports channel of the PTV networks, a state-owned satellite and local cable across the nation. It came into inception on January 14, 2012, to make entertain sports lovers by delivering them at their doorstep. Also, you all know that this is not the only given service by the PTV networks they got some other big channel but here we are only talking about the PTV sports channel because of the live streaming of the cricket match. Hotstar Live Streaming

As you know that Pakistan is very big fan country of cricket and people always supports their team in Pakistan and always loved the each and single match. Now, for those People who are looking for the live streaming of the Cricket match of Pakistani team then they can watch them on private channel PTV sports. You all may know that this is one of the most interesting and easy ways to watch a cricket match in Pakistan. Normally, people watch cricket matches on PTV in big numbers because of the popularity and well-known service by the network.

Watch Live Cricket on PTV Sports online stream:

You can watch the Live Cricket on PTV sports anytime and you don’t ever have to pay anything to anyone. Overall, you can watch this channel on Pakistani Television channel. Also, you can watch it in some other online media sources like PTV sports streaming is surely available online. Many times, it keeps the broadcast working even if Pakistan team is not involved in it. It does so consider the curiosity and interest levels of the general public. You all can watch this TV series on whole Pakistan area for sure.

India vs West Indies Fixtures 2019

December 6: 1st T20I at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad (7:00 PM IST)

December 8: 2nd T20I at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram (7:00 PM IST)

December 11: 3rd T20I at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (7:00 PM IST)

The live telecast of India’s tour of West Indies will be available Sony Six, Sony Six HD. The matches can be live-streamed on Sony LIV app.

Ind vs WI Live Stream Channel Just tune in to your favorite commentary channels with different language in various Countries below. CHANNEL COMMENTARY LANGUAGE COUNTRY BBC and ITV English United Kingdom TF 1 French France RTBF French Belgium Mediaset España Spanish Spain Monte Carlo TV Spanish Uruguay ARD and ZDF German Germany RTP Portuguese Portugal GloboTV Portuguese Brazil BeIN Sports Arabic Middle East or Africa SNRT Arabic Morocco

IND vs WI 2019 Team Squads

Squads:

India’s squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, K Khaleel Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Khary Pierre, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Kesrick Williams

Live telecast in India:

In India, D-Sport will live broadcast the fourth season of the ICC World Cup 2019.

In the end, it is very simple to watch Cricket live on PTV sports. PTV Sports has come up with a premier show. It has a panel which includes Dr. Nauman Niaz and some high profile guests to present thorough analysis. You all are going to love this channel for sure because of the good live telecast service in better quality.