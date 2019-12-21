Rahul Dravid’s son Samit scores double century in U14 cricket :- Former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid’s son, Samit Dravid, scored a double century in an Under-14 state-level cricket match that was held this week.

Former India cricketer Rahul Dravid’s eldest son Samit of Mallya Aditi International School in action during GOPALAN CRICKET CHALLENGE CUP -2015 (under-12)match against Head Start Educational Academy in Bengaluru on Wednesday./PHOTO Kishor Kumar BolarBolar Former India cricketer Rahul Dravid’s eldest son Samit of Mallya Aditi International School in action during GOPALAN CRICKET CHALLENGE CUP -2015 (under-12)match against Head Start Educational Academy in Bengaluru on Wednesday./PHOTO Kishor Kumar BolarBolar

Rahul son Samit scores double century in U14 cricket

Samit, who is 14 years old, have scored 201 for Vice-President’s XI vs Dharwad Zone in Karnataka State Cricket Association’s Under-14 inter-zonal competition that was held in Bengaluru. In addition to that there were total of 22 fours in his 256-ball knock.

Then later on the second innings, he scored 94*. He also took figures of 3/26. Later on the match was ended as a draw.

Talking about Samit, he is a right-handed batsman and he has been making headlines all over his budding career.

In addition to that Samit had scored a total of 150 for Mally Aditi International School in Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) BTR Cup Under-14 tournament match in the year 2018.

Also, two years back, he scored total of 125 runs for Bangalore United Cricket Club (BUCC) against Frank against Frank Anthony Public School in the Tiger Cup cricket competition. In addition to that, when Samit was 9 years old, he also won the ‘Best Batsman’ accolade in a U-12 Gopalan Cricket Challenge in the year 2015 (September) for slamming three match-winning half-centuries (77*, 93, and 77) for Mallya Aditi.

Rahul Dravid, at present, is in charge of the National Cricket Academy who has played a total of 164 Tests for India, where he scored total of 13288 runs at an average of 52.31 in 286 innings.