What Happened to Willis Thomas? Former Employee Shot Dead After Killing 2 at Louisiana Shipyard

Two employees have been fatally shot by an ex-employee. The tragic incident took place on Monday, 18 July 2023 at a Louisiana shipyard. The ex-worker is identified as Willis Thomas.

The news release issued by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office states that at 1 pm local time, associates were called to FMT Shipyard and Repair in Harvey after they got a report of the shooting incident. When the police reached the location only to find two dead adult men on the ground, both suffering at least one deadly injury. The two workers announced dead on the location and the horrible incident was described by police as a double homicide. Since the news went out on social media gaining huge attention from the people. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

What Happened to Willis Thomas?

Sheriff’s office statement that our initial research shows the two victims were workers at the business and were targeted by a former employee. The suspect has been identified by eyewitnesses and our investigators started efforts to locate him. The two victims have been identified as Nakie James Brown, 48, and Dustin Parrie Jr, 20. They were both residents of Harvey, NOLA. It is very painful and shocking news for families. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the article till the end.

Reportedly, Deputies, dressed in civilian costumes, later reached uninformed at a flat complex in the 2100 block of Manhattan Boulevard and came across the suspect strolling to a nearby dumpster. As they were closing him, he took off running also sheriff's office said, the suspect fired many shots at the deputies. Deputies produced fire, hitting the suspect many times. The suspect was pronounced dead at the location. His firearm was recovered. The 31-year-old Willis Thomas Jr was killed by officers and this incient happened at around 2.45 pm.