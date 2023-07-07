Rebecca Jarvis: GMA’s Michael Strahan Mocks Fill-in Host After Epic on-air Fail

Recently the news has come on the internet that a very well-known “Good Morning American” host Michael Strahan came back to the morning show the previous week after a long hiatus. His nonappearance from the show was filled in by Juju Chang for the Fourth of July broadcast. Recently the news has come on the internet and went viral on social media platforms uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet as no one thought that it would happen on the social media platforms. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

As per the report, a former football player harshly slammed his fill-in co-host, Rebecca Jarvis during a live “GMA” edition of ” The $ 100K Pyramid.’’ The 100K Pyramid.’ is a very well-known American tv game show that features popular stars as contestants. In the new episode of the “GMA” edition of ” The $ 10oK Pyramid, morning hosts Rebecca Jarvia and Whit Johnson competed alongside superstars Patrick Wilson and Johnny Knoxville as contestants. The same was fun, but Michael did not hold back from sneering at his co-host Rebecca Jarvis and his game partner after their bed performance on the game. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who is Rebecca Jarvis?

Rebecca Jarvis is one of the best American reporters and a former investment banker. She was born on 28 September 1981 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States, and currently she is 41 years old. She works as a chief business for ABC News, a technology and economics correspondent. She is a famous figure on tv, seeming as an anchor and correspondent on famous shows such as Nightline, Good Morning America, ABC World News Tonight, This Week, and 20/20. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, During the recent "GMA" edition of the game " The $100K Pyramid," GMA" host Michael Strahan, who is also the host of the game show, brutally shade his fill-in host Rebecca and her celebrity partner Johnny Knoxville. The hosts performed a playful version of the show. Micheal was feeling the need for practice and teamed up with Rebecca and Whit Johnson. In the first round, Whit and Patrick gave five correct answers out of seven while Rebecca and Johnny answered two of seven questions correctly.