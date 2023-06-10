Route 57 Crash: 22 year-old Liverpool Woman Killed in a Hit and Run, Footage

Here we are sharing a piece of shocking news with you that a 22-year-old Liverpool resident was killed in hit and run accident. This tragic incident took place on Route 57 early on Friday. On the basis of the report, a 22-year-old woman has been identified as Madison Faltisco. Recently the news came on the internet and it circulated on social media platforms uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet as lots of people are very shocked. Now many people are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

As per Onondaga County Sheriff Toby Shelley, Madison Faltisco from Liverpool was killed in a hit-and-run accident early on Friday morning, 9 June 2023 on Route 57 near Wetzel Road in the town of Clay. The hit-and-run victim has been not found until the morning of June 9- roughly five hours later. A few minutes after 5:00 am police reached the location. On Friday morning, the route was stopped for a couple of hours. Since then, it was answered. Sheriff Shelley said that his office has video proof of the lady wandering along the side of the road. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

According to the District Attorney, proof indicates that the driver of the hit-and-run incident was also involved in the accident that happened after 10:45 p.m. At the Salvation Army on Oswego Rd. Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick reported on Friday morning, the accused driver of a tragic hit-and-run accident in the Town of Clay is being treated at a hospital while being held by police. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

The hit-and-run suspect's hospitalization is the result of a separate incident in which the suspect hit his car. Toxicology tests are underway. DA Fitzpatrick stated the suspect is a man and is being watched after by police. DA Fitzpatrick also said, the motorist also contributed to a collision on Route 57 Thursday night involving the Salvation Army. Unknown injuries were sustained by the male suspect. Fitzpatrick asserted that Frank Pelosi, an assistant district attorney, is assisting the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office with their investigation.