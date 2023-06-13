Samruddhi Car Crash: Four of Family Killed as MUV Hits Wall CCTV Footage Explained!

Four members of a family were killed and three others injured when the car they were traveling in rammed the divider on the Shirdi-Bharvir stretch of Samruddhi expressway near Khambale village of Sinnar taluka on Monday. Everyone is searching for viral news. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral information. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news. This was the second major accident on the Shirdi-Bharvir stretch of the Samrudhhi expressway after it was inaugurated by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on May 26. On June 3, three people were killed in a car crash on the stretch of the expressway.

Inspector Ramnath Tandalkar of the Wavi police said the driver lost control of the vehicle while moving towards Shirdi after driving 4km from the toll plaza near Gonde Phata around 12.30 am on Monday. The accident victims from the Kankuri Road area of Shirdi had gone to Mumbai to see off their relatives leaving for the Haj pilgrimage. They met with the accident on their way back to Shirdi. Inspector Shashikant Giri of the highway police said three people died on the spot and one succumbed to his injuries at Sinnar rural hospital. The police identified the victims as Razaq Ahmed Shaikh (55), Faiyaz Dagubhai Shaikh (22), who was driving the car, Sattar Shaikh Lal Shaikh (68) and Sultana Shaikh (62).

The police said speeding, faulty tires, and dozing off while driving were some of the main reasons behind the accidents, as there was no scope for head-on collisions on the highway. Thirty-two passengers on board a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation bus had a narrow escape as the vehicle, a pick-up truck, and a car collided near Akrale Phata in Dindori taluka around 12.30 pm on Monday. Four bus passengers were injured and released from a government hospital in Dindori after treatment.

An MSRTC official said the Nashik-bound bus was descending a small ghat section when the pickup truck, which was overtaking another vehicle from the opposite direction, hit it."The bus driver steered the vehicle further to the left and it fell off the ghat road and turned on its side. The pick-up truck then hit the car that was following the bus," the official said.