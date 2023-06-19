Who is Kelsey Chang? US Student Leaves Hospital After Being Thrown Down Cliff

In this article, we are going to talk about Kelsey Chang. Kelsey Chang is a student. As per reports, she was saved by a fallen tree. People are searching for this news in huge quantities. People want to know what actually happened to her. Her news is going viral on the internet and getting a lot of attention. This news is making huge controversy. Further, the student Kelsey was in Germany. What happened to her? Is now she fine or not? There are many questions that are raised. If you want to know the complete information about Kelsey Chang so continue with this page till the end and read the full article.

According to the sources, a 22 years old girl name Kelsey Chang was saved by a fallen tree. She is a US student. She was saved miraculously. But, still, she got major injuries. She was used near the local hospital in Murnau am Staffelesse. Her treatment was at an ongoing local hospital and after treatment, she was discharged. The information was shared by the local police that both her friend and she were on a hike near the Neuschwanstein Castle in Schwangau. Her friend’s name was Eva Liu and she was 21 years old.

Who is Kelsey Chang?

Further, as per reports, both were attacked by a 30-year-old man on June 14 when both were on a hike. Kelsey Chang, a college graduate who was visiting the tourist spot known as Germany’s “Cinderella Castle”, miraculously survived the incident. We feel sad to share that her friend Eva Liu died on the spot. The incident happened on Wednesday near the idyllic tourist spot where the two women were allegedly attacked by another US tourist. A 30-year-old suspect, whose identity has not been released by the German authorities, is in custody.

As per local police reports, both the girls were met by that man when they were on a hiking trail. The man forced them over a ledge at the Marienbrucke, a pedestrian bridge with sweeping views of the castle, which sits above a high river gorge. Kelsey Chang is a student. In May 2023, she got a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering. Chang and Liu were both best friends and both got their high diploma in 2019. In this incident, Liu was not survived. Both were celebrating their graduation. This is a very tough time for Liu’s family. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.