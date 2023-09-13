Shocking: Delhi Woman Details $exual Harassment in Bus in Viral Post Latest News

A heart-wrenching news is going viral on the internet in which it is being told that a woman from Delhi was sexually harassed on a bus. Yes, you heard it right. Everyone on social media is buzzing about this disgusting incident. Within a short period of time, this news has gone viral throughout all news outlets and social networking sites. People are paying too much attention to this news. People are really interested in learning all the details of this tragedy. People follow this news story continually to learn all the pertinent information about this situation. Continue reading to learn every detail that is currently known about the occurrence.

Let us tell you about this entire incident. When a woman is traveling in a Delhi Transport Corporation bus from her workplace to the metro station, she is totally unaware that she is going to be the victim of a disgusting accident. While disclosing the incident that happened to her, the woman said that when she was on the bus, there was a 50-year-old man standing near her and she experienced inappropriate physical contact with that man.

Delhi Woman Details $exual Harassment

You too must be feeling very angry after hearing how a 50-year-old man can do this to a woman. After this incident, many questions are being raised about whether Delhi Metro and DTC buses are no longer safe for women. The woman shared this disgusting incident that happened to her with people on Reddit and within one time this incident went viral on the internet. The woman tells people through her post on Reddit that she was harassed in the DTC bus due to which she is feeling very bad, She said that she does not know how to react because after this incident her tears are not stopping.

When the woman found herself in a distressed situation, she asked the old man to keep her distance from her, but this incident did not end there. When the woman asked the man to stay away, the bus driver suddenly applied the brakes, due to which Everyone moved forward. Because of this, the woman faced further problems because she could not even say anything to anyone in such a situation. This accident became a topic of discussion for the people and now people have also demanded justice for the woman and said that women in Delhi have to face such accidents every day and the government should take action against such women as soon as possible.