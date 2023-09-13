BMW 6 Series GT M Sport Signature Launched In India Full Specs and Features

If you are also thinking of buying a new luxury car, then let us tell you that finally BMW company is going to launch its new car model in the market. We know that you all are also eagerly waiting for the new model of BMW. So let us tell you that the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo M Sport Signature is going to be launched in India. As soon as this news came on the internet, people could not help but ask about this new car launch. People want to know when this new model i.e. BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo M Sport Signature will be launched. What will be the market price of this car? What new features can people see in this car and there are many other questions which are running in the minds of people. Keeping this in mind, we have collected for you the smallest information related to the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo M Sport Signature car. So without any delay, let’s start today’s article and learn about this amazing car.

BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo M Sport Signature: On hearing the name of this car, the first thought coming to your mind is that the car is going to be very lively. Starting with the amazing features of the car, you get to see a 2-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine in this car which develops 258hp and 400Nm and not only this, it is fitted with 8-speed Steptronic Sport Automatic Transmission. Talking about the speed of the car, this car will give you a good speed of 0-100 km per hour in 6.5 seconds.

BMW 6 Series GT M Sport Signature Launched

This car has been designed keeping in mind the preferences of the users, that is, in this car you get Comfort, Comfort+, Sport, Eco Pro, and Adaptive modes. In the BMW 630i M Sport Signature, you get unique color options like Mineral White, Tanzanite Blue, Skyscraper Gray, and Carbon Black. In the car interior, you will get electrically adjustable seats, ambient lighting with six dimmable designs, 16 speaker system with woofers, four-zone automatic climate control,

electroplated controls, and a spectacular panoramic sunroof which is among the features of the car. Gives even more life. Now you must be thinking that if the car has so many best features then what will be the price of the car? Answering this question, let us tell you that you got this car at the Indian price of Rs 75,90,000. Stay tuned with us for more latest updates.